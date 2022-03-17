Submit Release
Coming Back

Memories in the Past Continues in the Present, and He Learns Their Culture and History.

“A young man returns to his Nigerian parents’ homeland to learn more about life there and his family’s history””
— Excerpt from Coming Back.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Nwanganga Shields published her book titled Coming Back. It is about Clint, a new college graduate bound for law school, as his parents, a doctor, and attorney, expect. But Clint is dissatisfied with his life and becomes increasingly drawn to Nigeria, a country he visited once with his parents. Aro Chukwu people in Eastern Nigeria believe that death is not the end of life and that the person will return to the next generation to either relive his past life or live a better life than the previous one. This story is about one such return. Achi, a house slave at the beginning of the 20th century who died in the 1950s returns in the form of his American-born grandson, Clint who begins this quest to claim his heritage.

“This story is strong on Nigerian history, culture and traditions and skillfully illustrates the divide between those who live a contemporary life in the U.S. and those who cling to traditional Nigerian traditions and customs. The main characters are layered and well-developed.” — BlueInk Review. Nwanganga Shields grew up in Nigeria and currently lives in Bethesda, Maryland. She studied at the University of St. Andrews and American University in Washington, D.C. She retired from the World bank. Her first book, Ejituru, was published in 2013.

Coming Back
Written by: Nwanganga Shields
Kindle |
Paperback |

Book copies are available at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online book retailers.

About Authors Press

Authors Press is an online publishing company and book reseller catering to the needs of both experienced and aspiring authors as well as readers. They offer the best publishing solutions for full-time and independent authors. The company’s team of proofreaders, editors, designers, and publishing professionals are committed to achieving industry standards for their client’s work to be published, marketed, and sold.

Please visit www.authorspress.com for more information.

