The Advocate Appeals to a Navy Veteran Officer Who Has Lung Cancer to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste If Before 1982 They Had Navy Asbestos Exposure-Compensation May Exceed $100,000

If your husband or dad is a Career Navy Veteran and he has been diagnosed with lung cancer please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 if he had navy asbestos exposure.” — Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

BALTIMORE , MARYLAND , USA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maryland US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate is appealing to a Navy Veteran Officer or NCO who has just been diagnosed with lung cancer-and who had significant exposure to asbestos before 1982 to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 to discuss financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and the claim does not involve suing the navy. In addition-to get compensated it does not matter if the Veteran smoked cigarettes. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Advocate says, "If your husband or dad is a Career Navy Veteran who served as an NCO or Officer and within the last 12 months-he has been diagnosed with lung cancer please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste if during his career in the navy he had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy. To qualify for compensation the Veterans asbestos exposure must have taken place prior to 1982 as attorney Erik Karst is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Maryland US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Baltimore, Frederick, Gaithersburg, Bowie, Rockville, Hagerstown, Annapolis or anywhere in Maryland. https://Maryland.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Maryland include US Navy Veterans, workers at one of Maryland’s for than two dozen power plants, shipyard workers Baltimore, manufacturing workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, welders, pipefitters, millwrights, auto mechanics, machinists, or construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. However, there are people with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Maryland. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.