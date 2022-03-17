Peace Organization Holds 6th Annual Commemoration to Institutionalize Peace
EINPresswire.com/ -- In the present era where the safety of individual lives is constantly threatened by widespread conflicts, peacebuilding is currently demanded to develop into a system that promotes the values, norms, and culture of peace for all countries, communities and, individuals.
'HWPL's 6th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW)' was held online and at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place in Duluth on 14 March 2022 with over 5,000 participants online and 50 in person, under the theme, Institutionalizing Peace: Building a Legal Foundation for Sustainable Peace.
An UN-affiliated NGO Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), has endorsed combined efforts of governments and civil society efforts that lead to the institutionalization of peace in each society. Its DPCW proclaimed in 2016 has provided a guide to citizen-led peace advocacy, in line with international organizations including the UN, the African Union (AU), and the EU that have stressed normative guidance as a standard for substantial conflict resolution with the participation of women and youth.
As for the need to "build a legal foundation for sustainable peace," Ms. Tye Barnett of Hindsight Media Radio said, "We need more education. Continuing to build upon the Peace Education and including it in the system and the community. Women, Children, collaboratively, it takes a great effort to bring peace. To make peace worldwide, we are all needed."
In addition, Ms. Anna Cervenakova, a member of HWPL International Law Peace Committee, mentioned "In the world’s ongoing crisis, governments question themselves, what kind of action would be the best action to take in order to overcome the emergency crisis. The need for human development, by overcoming the public health emergency, climate change, economic decline, restrictions on human rights, brings us to the point of how these burdens are solved by the institutions of the governments. Much of the burdens of the work is, therefore, on the side of the governments, so it is important what are the priorities in their institutional agenda."
As one of the attendees, Dr. Miller, director of Atlanta Young Adult Youth Choir’s view on conflicts happening globally and how we need to resolve and prevent such situations, he said, “We need more communication, as we spoke in this event. It takes each individual, not just words with actions, and spreading that through education. Being an educator for two decades, I know the most direct way is through education, and I believe if we start with the youth, it will grow through adults globally.
Responding to prevalent threats from religious conflicts, Imam Dawud Mahdi in Atlanta, GA expressed, "The DPCW emphasizes the importance of peace between religions and the cessation of religious conflict. I think all the different organizations really need to spread this idea of peace among their constituents and let that be something they hold in the forefront, especially for me being a Muslim, our greeting is peace, and I think this is very important, and we have to continue on with this program.”
Chairman Man Hee Lee of HWPL said that wars and conflicts continue to occur since “wars can be triggered if it is allegedly necessary according to the current international law, which is why this cannot put an end to war.” He highlighted that all members of the global village need to be united as one as “messengers of peace” to “certainly create a thing (international law for peace) that can bring about peace.”
On February 28, HWPL issued a statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine that includes refugee protection and global youth solidarity against war and is delivering it to 192 countries. The DPCW presents principles of peace to be promoted by the international society such as prohibiting the use of force, fostering religious freedom, and civic participation to spread a culture of peace. It highlights that sustainable peace can be achieved through all members of the global society by identifying not only nation-states but also international organizations and all citizens as the main actors in building peace.
For the full text of the DPCW or Statement Regarding Russia and Ukraine, you may visit : www.hwpl.kr
Camilla W Hughes
'HWPL's 6th Annual Commemoration of the Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW)' was held online and at the Sonesta Gwinnett Place in Duluth on 14 March 2022 with over 5,000 participants online and 50 in person, under the theme, Institutionalizing Peace: Building a Legal Foundation for Sustainable Peace.
An UN-affiliated NGO Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), has endorsed combined efforts of governments and civil society efforts that lead to the institutionalization of peace in each society. Its DPCW proclaimed in 2016 has provided a guide to citizen-led peace advocacy, in line with international organizations including the UN, the African Union (AU), and the EU that have stressed normative guidance as a standard for substantial conflict resolution with the participation of women and youth.
As for the need to "build a legal foundation for sustainable peace," Ms. Tye Barnett of Hindsight Media Radio said, "We need more education. Continuing to build upon the Peace Education and including it in the system and the community. Women, Children, collaboratively, it takes a great effort to bring peace. To make peace worldwide, we are all needed."
In addition, Ms. Anna Cervenakova, a member of HWPL International Law Peace Committee, mentioned "In the world’s ongoing crisis, governments question themselves, what kind of action would be the best action to take in order to overcome the emergency crisis. The need for human development, by overcoming the public health emergency, climate change, economic decline, restrictions on human rights, brings us to the point of how these burdens are solved by the institutions of the governments. Much of the burdens of the work is, therefore, on the side of the governments, so it is important what are the priorities in their institutional agenda."
As one of the attendees, Dr. Miller, director of Atlanta Young Adult Youth Choir’s view on conflicts happening globally and how we need to resolve and prevent such situations, he said, “We need more communication, as we spoke in this event. It takes each individual, not just words with actions, and spreading that through education. Being an educator for two decades, I know the most direct way is through education, and I believe if we start with the youth, it will grow through adults globally.
Responding to prevalent threats from religious conflicts, Imam Dawud Mahdi in Atlanta, GA expressed, "The DPCW emphasizes the importance of peace between religions and the cessation of religious conflict. I think all the different organizations really need to spread this idea of peace among their constituents and let that be something they hold in the forefront, especially for me being a Muslim, our greeting is peace, and I think this is very important, and we have to continue on with this program.”
Chairman Man Hee Lee of HWPL said that wars and conflicts continue to occur since “wars can be triggered if it is allegedly necessary according to the current international law, which is why this cannot put an end to war.” He highlighted that all members of the global village need to be united as one as “messengers of peace” to “certainly create a thing (international law for peace) that can bring about peace.”
On February 28, HWPL issued a statement on Russia's invasion of Ukraine that includes refugee protection and global youth solidarity against war and is delivering it to 192 countries. The DPCW presents principles of peace to be promoted by the international society such as prohibiting the use of force, fostering religious freedom, and civic participation to spread a culture of peace. It highlights that sustainable peace can be achieved through all members of the global society by identifying not only nation-states but also international organizations and all citizens as the main actors in building peace.
For the full text of the DPCW or Statement Regarding Russia and Ukraine, you may visit : www.hwpl.kr
Camilla W Hughes
HWPL
email us here