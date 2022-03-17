Submit Release
EGLE awards funding for 92 projects to collect, recycle scrap tires

March 15, 2022 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278 Kirsten Clemens, Scrap Tire Program Coordinator, ClemensK@Michigan.gov, 517-614-7431

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced today that it has awarded $674,000 in grants to fund 92 community scrap tire drop-off events and other tire cleanups across the state. 

Community events provide affordable, convenient, tire recycling opportunities to residents, including the creation of yearlong collections sites and roadside pickups.  Additionally, eight grant projects will fund the removal of old scrap tire piles at private properties. 

Improperly dumped, scrap tires pose a fire hazard and create mosquito breeding grounds.  Recycled scrap tires can be used in asphalt to pave roads, as mulch in gardens and playgrounds, and in manufacturing processes.

The full list of grantees includes:

COUNTY

GRANTEE

AMOUNT

All Upper Peninsula Counties

Superior Watershed Partnership

50,000

7 counties

Van Buren Conservation District

72,000

Alcona

Alcona County

2,000

Allegan

Private Property Cleanup

4,000

Alpena

Northeast Michigan Council of Governments

8,220

Antrim

Antrim Conservation District

6,150

Antrim

Banks Township

2,039

Arenac

Private Property Cleanup

16,000

Arenac

Arenac Conservation District

8,000

Barry

Barry County

6,000

Bay

Bay City

4,000

Bay

Bay County Mosquito Control

8,000

Benzie

Benzie County Solid Waste & Recycling

8,052

Calhoun

Calhoun County

14,000

Charlevoix

Charlevoix County

12,575

Chippewa

City of Sault Ste Marie

4,278

Clare

Clare County Conservation District

6,000

Clinton

Bath Charter Township

4,000

Dickinson

Breitung Township

10,000

Genesee

Private Property Cleanup

1,000

Genesee

City of Flint

10,000

Genesee

Flushing Township

2,000

Genesee

Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission

8,000

Gogebic

City of Wakefield

12,360

Gogebic

Gogebic Conservation District

2,065

Grand Traverse

Grand Traverse Co Resource Recovery Dept

6,048

Gratiot

Private Property Cleanup

2,000

Gratiot

Private Property Cleanup

6,000

Gratiot

Seville Township

2,000

Hillsdale

Hillsdale Conservation District

16,000

Hillsdale

Somerset Township

2,000

Houghton

Calumet Township

2,150

Ingham

Bunkerhill Township

8,000

Ingham

Onondaga Township

2,000

Ingham

Stockbridge Township

2,000

Iosco

Burleigh Township

2,000

Iosco

Grant Township

4,000

Iosco

Iosco Conservation District

4,000

Iosco

Plainfield Township

8,000

Iron

Iron River, City Of

2,000

Isabella

Village Of Lake Isabella

2,000

Jackson

Jackson County Conservation District

14,000

Kalamazoo

Pavilion Twp

2,000

Kalkaska

Kalkaska Conservation District

4,000

Lake

Webber Township

2,021

Lapeer

Almont Township

2,000

Lapeer

Burnside Township

2,000

Lapeer

Elba Township

2,000

Lapeer

Goodland Township

2,000

Lapeer

Hadley Township

2,000

Lapeer

Marathon Township

4,000

Leelanau

Leelanau County

4,188

Lenawee

Lenawee County

6,000

Livingston

Cohoctah Township

2,000

Livingston

Livingston County DPW

4,000

Mackinac

Portage Township

4,488

Macomb

Private Property Cleanup

6,000

Manistee

Private Property Cleanup

2,077

Manistee

Manistee Conservation District

8,000

Midland

Midland County Mosquito Control

4,000

Midland

Warren Township

2,000

Monroe

London Township

4,000

Monroe

Monroe County

12,000

Montcalm

Montcalm Conservation District

8,000

Montcalm

Reynolds Township

4,000

Montcalm

Richland Township

4,000

Muskegon

Muskegon County

32,000

Muskegon

Sullivan Township

2,038

Newaygo

Newaygo County

8,164

Oakland

Springfield Township

2,000

Oceana

Hart Township

6,000

Oceana

Oceana Conservation District

4,020

Ogemaw

Cumming Township

2,000

Ogemaw

Mills Township

4,000

Osceola

Middle Branch Township

10,000

Osceola-Lake

Osceola-Lake Conservation District

4,000

Oscoda

Big Creek Township

2,025

Otsego

Otsego Conservation District

4,276

Ottawa

Ottawa County Environmental Health

4,000

Saginaw

Bridgeport Charter Township

4,000

Saginaw

Buena Vista Township

2,000

Saginaw

Saginaw Conservation District

6,000

Saginaw

Saginaw Mosquito Control

6,000

Sanilac

Flynn Township

4,000

Schoolcraft

Schoolcraft Conservation District

2,168

Shiawassee

Shiawassee Farm Bureau

4,000

St Clair

China Township

2,000

St Joseph

St Joseph County

6,000

Washtenaw

Washtenaw County Public Works

14,000

Wayne

Greater Detroit Resource Recovery

75,000

Wayne

Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision

6,000

Wexford

South Branch Township

2,000

 

TOTAL:

674,000

For more information, call the EGLE's Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278, or visit Michigan's Scrap Tire Program.

Stay up to date on other EGLE news at Michigan.gov/MiEnvironment.

