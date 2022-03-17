EGLE awards funding for 92 projects to collect, recycle scrap tires

March 15, 2022 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278 Kirsten Clemens, Scrap Tire Program Coordinator, ClemensK@Michigan.gov, 517-614-7431

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced today that it has awarded $674,000 in grants to fund 92 community scrap tire drop-off events and other tire cleanups across the state.

Community events provide affordable, convenient, tire recycling opportunities to residents, including the creation of yearlong collections sites and roadside pickups. Additionally, eight grant projects will fund the removal of old scrap tire piles at private properties.

Improperly dumped, scrap tires pose a fire hazard and create mosquito breeding grounds. Recycled scrap tires can be used in asphalt to pave roads, as mulch in gardens and playgrounds, and in manufacturing processes.

The full list of grantees includes:

COUNTY GRANTEE AMOUNT All Upper Peninsula Counties Superior Watershed Partnership 50,000 7 counties Van Buren Conservation District 72,000 Alcona Alcona County 2,000 Allegan Private Property Cleanup 4,000 Alpena Northeast Michigan Council of Governments 8,220 Antrim Antrim Conservation District 6,150 Antrim Banks Township 2,039 Arenac Private Property Cleanup 16,000 Arenac Arenac Conservation District 8,000 Barry Barry County 6,000 Bay Bay City 4,000 Bay Bay County Mosquito Control 8,000 Benzie Benzie County Solid Waste & Recycling 8,052 Calhoun Calhoun County 14,000 Charlevoix Charlevoix County 12,575 Chippewa City of Sault Ste Marie 4,278 Clare Clare County Conservation District 6,000 Clinton Bath Charter Township 4,000 Dickinson Breitung Township 10,000 Genesee Private Property Cleanup 1,000 Genesee City of Flint 10,000 Genesee Flushing Township 2,000 Genesee Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission 8,000 Gogebic City of Wakefield 12,360 Gogebic Gogebic Conservation District 2,065 Grand Traverse Grand Traverse Co Resource Recovery Dept 6,048 Gratiot Private Property Cleanup 2,000 Gratiot Private Property Cleanup 6,000 Gratiot Seville Township 2,000 Hillsdale Hillsdale Conservation District 16,000 Hillsdale Somerset Township 2,000 Houghton Calumet Township 2,150 Ingham Bunkerhill Township 8,000 Ingham Onondaga Township 2,000 Ingham Stockbridge Township 2,000 Iosco Burleigh Township 2,000 Iosco Grant Township 4,000 Iosco Iosco Conservation District 4,000 Iosco Plainfield Township 8,000 Iron Iron River, City Of 2,000 Isabella Village Of Lake Isabella 2,000 Jackson Jackson County Conservation District 14,000 Kalamazoo Pavilion Twp 2,000 Kalkaska Kalkaska Conservation District 4,000 Lake Webber Township 2,021 Lapeer Almont Township 2,000 Lapeer Burnside Township 2,000 Lapeer Elba Township 2,000 Lapeer Goodland Township 2,000 Lapeer Hadley Township 2,000 Lapeer Marathon Township 4,000 Leelanau Leelanau County 4,188 Lenawee Lenawee County 6,000 Livingston Cohoctah Township 2,000 Livingston Livingston County DPW 4,000 Mackinac Portage Township 4,488 Macomb Private Property Cleanup 6,000 Manistee Private Property Cleanup 2,077 Manistee Manistee Conservation District 8,000 Midland Midland County Mosquito Control 4,000 Midland Warren Township 2,000 Monroe London Township 4,000 Monroe Monroe County 12,000 Montcalm Montcalm Conservation District 8,000 Montcalm Reynolds Township 4,000 Montcalm Richland Township 4,000 Muskegon Muskegon County 32,000 Muskegon Sullivan Township 2,038 Newaygo Newaygo County 8,164 Oakland Springfield Township 2,000 Oceana Hart Township 6,000 Oceana Oceana Conservation District 4,020 Ogemaw Cumming Township 2,000 Ogemaw Mills Township 4,000 Osceola Middle Branch Township 10,000 Osceola-Lake Osceola-Lake Conservation District 4,000 Oscoda Big Creek Township 2,025 Otsego Otsego Conservation District 4,276 Ottawa Ottawa County Environmental Health 4,000 Saginaw Bridgeport Charter Township 4,000 Saginaw Buena Vista Township 2,000 Saginaw Saginaw Conservation District 6,000 Saginaw Saginaw Mosquito Control 6,000 Sanilac Flynn Township 4,000 Schoolcraft Schoolcraft Conservation District 2,168 Shiawassee Shiawassee Farm Bureau 4,000 St Clair China Township 2,000 St Joseph St Joseph County 6,000 Washtenaw Washtenaw County Public Works 14,000 Wayne Greater Detroit Resource Recovery 75,000 Wayne Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision 6,000 Wexford South Branch Township 2,000 TOTAL: 674,000

