EGLE awards funding for 92 projects to collect, recycle scrap tires
March 15, 2022 EGLE Media Office, EGLE-Assist@Michigan.gov, 517-284-9278 Kirsten Clemens, Scrap Tire Program Coordinator, ClemensK@Michigan.gov, 517-614-7431
The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) announced today that it has awarded $674,000 in grants to fund 92 community scrap tire drop-off events and other tire cleanups across the state.
Community events provide affordable, convenient, tire recycling opportunities to residents, including the creation of yearlong collections sites and roadside pickups. Additionally, eight grant projects will fund the removal of old scrap tire piles at private properties.
Improperly dumped, scrap tires pose a fire hazard and create mosquito breeding grounds. Recycled scrap tires can be used in asphalt to pave roads, as mulch in gardens and playgrounds, and in manufacturing processes.
The full list of grantees includes:
|
COUNTY
|
GRANTEE
|
AMOUNT
|
All Upper Peninsula Counties
|
Superior Watershed Partnership
|
50,000
|
7 counties
|
Van Buren Conservation District
|
72,000
|
Alcona
|
Alcona County
|
2,000
|
Allegan
|
Private Property Cleanup
|
4,000
|
Alpena
|
Northeast Michigan Council of Governments
|
8,220
|
Antrim
|
Antrim Conservation District
|
6,150
|
Antrim
|
Banks Township
|
2,039
|
Arenac
|
Private Property Cleanup
|
16,000
|
Arenac
|
Arenac Conservation District
|
8,000
|
Barry
|
Barry County
|
6,000
|
Bay
|
Bay City
|
4,000
|
Bay
|
Bay County Mosquito Control
|
8,000
|
Benzie
|
Benzie County Solid Waste & Recycling
|
8,052
|
Calhoun
|
Calhoun County
|
14,000
|
Charlevoix
|
Charlevoix County
|
12,575
|
Chippewa
|
City of Sault Ste Marie
|
4,278
|
Clare
|
Clare County Conservation District
|
6,000
|
Clinton
|
Bath Charter Township
|
4,000
|
Dickinson
|
Breitung Township
|
10,000
|
Genesee
|
Private Property Cleanup
|
1,000
|
Genesee
|
City of Flint
|
10,000
|
Genesee
|
Flushing Township
|
2,000
|
Genesee
|
Genesee County Metropolitan Planning Commission
|
8,000
|
Gogebic
|
City of Wakefield
|
12,360
|
Gogebic
|
Gogebic Conservation District
|
2,065
|
Grand Traverse
|
Grand Traverse Co Resource Recovery Dept
|
6,048
|
Gratiot
|
Private Property Cleanup
|
2,000
|
Gratiot
|
Private Property Cleanup
|
6,000
|
Gratiot
|
Seville Township
|
2,000
|
Hillsdale
|
Hillsdale Conservation District
|
16,000
|
Hillsdale
|
Somerset Township
|
2,000
|
Houghton
|
Calumet Township
|
2,150
|
Ingham
|
Bunkerhill Township
|
8,000
|
Ingham
|
Onondaga Township
|
2,000
|
Ingham
|
Stockbridge Township
|
2,000
|
Iosco
|
Burleigh Township
|
2,000
|
Iosco
|
Grant Township
|
4,000
|
Iosco
|
Iosco Conservation District
|
4,000
|
Iosco
|
Plainfield Township
|
8,000
|
Iron
|
Iron River, City Of
|
2,000
|
Isabella
|
Village Of Lake Isabella
|
2,000
|
Jackson
|
Jackson County Conservation District
|
14,000
|
Kalamazoo
|
Pavilion Twp
|
2,000
|
Kalkaska
|
Kalkaska Conservation District
|
4,000
|
Lake
|
Webber Township
|
2,021
|
Lapeer
|
Almont Township
|
2,000
|
Lapeer
|
Burnside Township
|
2,000
|
Lapeer
|
Elba Township
|
2,000
|
Lapeer
|
Goodland Township
|
2,000
|
Lapeer
|
Hadley Township
|
2,000
|
Lapeer
|
Marathon Township
|
4,000
|
Leelanau
|
Leelanau County
|
4,188
|
Lenawee
|
Lenawee County
|
6,000
|
Livingston
|
Cohoctah Township
|
2,000
|
Livingston
|
Livingston County DPW
|
4,000
|
Mackinac
|
Portage Township
|
4,488
|
Macomb
|
Private Property Cleanup
|
6,000
|
Manistee
|
Private Property Cleanup
|
2,077
|
Manistee
|
Manistee Conservation District
|
8,000
|
Midland
|
Midland County Mosquito Control
|
4,000
|
Midland
|
Warren Township
|
2,000
|
Monroe
|
London Township
|
4,000
|
Monroe
|
Monroe County
|
12,000
|
Montcalm
|
Montcalm Conservation District
|
8,000
|
Montcalm
|
Reynolds Township
|
4,000
|
Montcalm
|
Richland Township
|
4,000
|
Muskegon
|
Muskegon County
|
32,000
|
Muskegon
|
Sullivan Township
|
2,038
|
Newaygo
|
Newaygo County
|
8,164
|
Oakland
|
Springfield Township
|
2,000
|
Oceana
|
Hart Township
|
6,000
|
Oceana
|
Oceana Conservation District
|
4,020
|
Ogemaw
|
Cumming Township
|
2,000
|
Ogemaw
|
Mills Township
|
4,000
|
Osceola
|
Middle Branch Township
|
10,000
|
Osceola-Lake
|
Osceola-Lake Conservation District
|
4,000
|
Oscoda
|
Big Creek Township
|
2,025
|
Otsego
|
Otsego Conservation District
|
4,276
|
Ottawa
|
Ottawa County Environmental Health
|
4,000
|
Saginaw
|
Bridgeport Charter Township
|
4,000
|
Saginaw
|
Buena Vista Township
|
2,000
|
Saginaw
|
Saginaw Conservation District
|
6,000
|
Saginaw
|
Saginaw Mosquito Control
|
6,000
|
Sanilac
|
Flynn Township
|
4,000
|
Schoolcraft
|
Schoolcraft Conservation District
|
2,168
|
Shiawassee
|
Shiawassee Farm Bureau
|
4,000
|
St Clair
|
China Township
|
2,000
|
St Joseph
|
St Joseph County
|
6,000
|
Washtenaw
|
Washtenaw County Public Works
|
14,000
|
Wayne
|
Greater Detroit Resource Recovery
|
75,000
|
Wayne
|
Southwest Detroit Environmental Vision
|
6,000
|
Wexford
|
South Branch Township
|
2,000
|
|
TOTAL:
|
674,000
For more information, call the EGLE's Environmental Assistance Center at 800-662-9278, or visit Michigan's Scrap Tire Program.
Stay up to date on other EGLE news at Michigan.gov/MiEnvironment.
