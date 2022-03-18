Decarbon Launches Free, Open-Source Climate App to Automatically Track Carbon Emissions
Decarbon helps anyone budget, reduce, and offset the climate impact of purchases. The app challenges users to emit less than 7 tons of carbon dioxide per year.
Decarbon serves as a simple tool to help demystify climate change for us.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The climate tech startup, Decarbon, has launched a free, open-source mobile app that enables anyone to understand and reduce the impact of their purchases on climate change. The app helps users make a difference and educate themselves on how to take action.
— Kyle Graycar, Founder of Decarbon
Decarbon resonates with the growing one third of Americans who are alarmed by the climate crisis. The app links with any debit or credit card in the United States to automatically track the emissions from a user’s purchases. Users are then challenged to stay below an Annual Carbon Budget of 7 tons of CO2e (carbon dioxide equivalents), the emissions limit for Americans if we are to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees Celsius.
What makes Decarbon unique to other carbon footprint calculators is that all of the emissions estimates the app calculates are based on an open-source carbon emissions database that shows the carbon intensity per US dollar for purchases across hundreds of categories. Users also have the option to subscribe to Dynamic Carbon Credits to conveniently maintain “net zero emissions” status.
Kyle Graycar, Decarbon’s Founder, believes that awareness and education are essential to unlocking progress on the climate crisis. “The climate emergency feels more and more desperate, and for years I've struggled to understand what I can actually do about it,” said Kyle.
Kyle continued, “Hopefully, Decarbon will serve as a simple tool to help demystify climate change for us. If understanding the climate impact of a purchase was just as easy as knowing its price, if tracking everything was super easy, and if we all reduced our impact to within a sustainable amount, maybe we can start to turn this ship around.”
As more Americans support taking action on climate change, the need has emerged for a standardized and efficient way to track greenhouse gas emissions at every level. Decarbon helps users understand how individual purchasing decisions can add up to broader, effective change.
Download Decarbon by searching for it on Apple’s App Store and Google’s Play Store, or contact Decarbon at hi@decarbonapp.com.
