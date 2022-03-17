FootJoy Canada partners with Myagi to empower its retail partners across Canadian Market
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Myagi, the online platform for retail sales enablement and brand training, has been the go-to network for major golf brands in Australia, UK, and Europe to optimize and scale their go-to-market collaboration. Today, Myagi has announced a partnership with FootJoy Canada, the first major golf brand in the Canadian market to adopt the subscription-based service.
FootJoy is joining the likes of many other industry-leading sporting good brands to deliver exceptional brand training and sales enablement at scale for all their frontline sales associates.
FootJoy is the undisputed #1 shoe in golf, an iconic golf brand with more than 100 years of shoemaking excellence and leadership positions in every major market around the world. The brand has been trusted by all of the greatest professional golfers in the world and has been the #1 shoe at every tournament on the PGA Tour since 1945, because of a singular dedication to the game and relentless commitment to performance innovation, style, comfort, quality, and service.
Myagi allows suppliers and retailers to keep everyone along the sell-chain customer-ready by providing the right product knowledge, to the right person at the right time. With a focus on driving sales and enhancing customer experience, training on Myagi drives conversion, increases average basket size, and reduces product return.
Mitch Dawson, Marketing Manager with FootJoy Canada commented: “Our goal from the beginning was simple- develop a best in class online training platform that is informative, easy to digest, and flexible enough to be experienced in just about any environment. Myagi has been the perfect partner to help us activate FootJoy University across Canada.”
Miguel Van Den Oever, Global Marketing Manager at Myagi commented:
“We are delighted to welcome FootJoy to Myagi and we look forward to being of service and empowering them to influence their sell-through, scale their brand messaging, and optimize their customer experience.
Even though we are seeing more and more people shop online, close to 50% are still seeking out in-store experiences. That's why it is more important than ever that customers are met with the best experience possible, and this means empowering the frontline sellers to become better brand advocates. To achieve this, Myagi helps brands and retailers deliver the right information and resources to frontline sales associates, so they can be customer-ready at all times.
If you're a brand or retailer interested in scaling your training, influencing your sell-through, or optimizing your customer experience, please contact me on miguel@myagi.com for more details.”
