Hoyer Statement on the Passing of Former Rep. Vic Fazio

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of my friend Vic Fazio. I was honored to serve with him, a man of integrity, wisdom, and dedicated service to his state of California and to our country. He was one of the first to support my candidacy when I first ran for Congress, and when I arrived here as a freshman he quickly became a mentor and a dear and trusted colleague. When I served as Chair of the House Democratic Caucus, Vic served alongside me as Vice Chair in a true partnership. When he retired from the House in 1999, we stayed close, and I will remember fondly the many occasions over the years when we would reminisce about our service together in Congress and when I benefitted from his insights into the events and debates of the day. “In California, Vic will long be remembered for his extraordinary service to the people of Sacramento and its surrounding region, particularly his commitment to wildlife preservation and to the expansion of economic opportunity for Northern Californians. After leaving Congress, Vic made many worthwhile contributions to our country and to government by promoting fiscal sustainability, responsible budgeting, and a strong national defense. I am not the only Member of Congress who turned to Vic over the years for advice, always receiving wise counsel and helpful insights. I will miss our conversations and my visits with him and his wonderful wife Kathy, and I offer my condolences to her, to his daughter Dana, to his stepchildren Kevin and Kristie, to his grandchildren, and to his entire family. Our country is better off because of Vic Fazio, and I join in mourning his passing today and in reflecting on his wonderful life of service and contribution.”