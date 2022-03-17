NFT Brands Inc. (NFTB) Opens $35MM Series A Financing

NFT Brands Inc.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NFT Brands Inc. (NFTB) has opened its Series A financing of $35MM having recently completed their Seed round funding.

NFTB is a leading fully integrated NFT & Metaverse development company with the infrastructure to provide end‐to‐end turnkey solutions to top global brands and key figures using blockchain technologies.

NFTB has a $145MM pipeline with contracts covering top‐tier brands, celebrities, talent management agencies, and international sports teams.

The company launched a series of successful NFT collections recently including an influencer, a nonprofit, and a metaverse real‐estate project. All of the projects NFTB launched were completely sold out within

hours. NFTB also participates in charitable causes. An upcoming NFT project is planned to support the Ukrainian people during the current war.



NOW Capital Advisors has been hired to exclusively run the Series A process for NFTB so that the team can focus on the exceptional growth opportunities in front of them. Funds are to be used for scaling the

business, sales & marketing, as well as contract security payments.

Media Contact:

Company Name: NFT Brands Inc.

Email: press@nftbrandsinc.com

www.NFTbrandsInc.com



