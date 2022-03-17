New eCommerce Directory Helps Shoppers Promote Their Social Values While They Shop
Using the power of the economy to drive social valuesDELHI, IA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just launched in February 2022, Intentional Shopping is an eCommerce directory that helps shoppers discover brands that align with their social values. Shoppers can directly impact causes important to them by shopping at businesses that share their values.
With over 400+ businesses and growing every day, Intentional Shopping includes black-, LGBTQA-, minority-, veteran-, and women-owned businesses. The directory lists made in USA, organic, vegan, and cruelty-free products. Also included are categories for sustainable manufacturing and delivery practices and ethical sourcing of raw materials and labor.
“I wanted to support the social values I believe in, and I thought shopping would be an easy way to do that,” says Stacey Christiansen, founder of Intentional Shopping. “When I found out how challenging it was to find products from socially aware brands, I knew there had to be an easier way to practice purpose-driven shopping.”
The directory at IntentionalShopping.com brings various social values under one eCommerce roof so shoppers don’t have to scour the internet searching for brands that align with their beliefs. The website lets shoppers discover brands by social value and product category. A keyword search provides shoppers with a fast and easy way to find specific products.
About Intentional Shopping
IntentionalShopping.com is a directory of socially responsible businesses built to provide shoppers a better way to find and support businesses that align with their social values.
Start shopping intentionally today at IntentionalShopping.com. Have a socially aware business? Contact us @hello@intentionalshopping.com to get your business listed.
Stacey Christiansen
Intentional Shopping
+1 563-920-0054
hello@intentionalshopping.com