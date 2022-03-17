SmartFace Embedded: Innovatrics Introduces Facial Recognition for OEM Devices
Innovatrics opens a new path for facial recognition applications by enabling pre-processing face detection and template extraction directly on OEM devices.
With a long-term track record of porting our algorithm to various hardware, we are now able to pre-process video streams directly on a smart camera.”BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartFace Embedded, a highly customized version of Innovatrics’ facial recognition libraries, is now ported onto Ambarella CV22 and CV25 system-on-a-chip (SoC) processors that are designed for AI-based facial recognition in processing images and videos. With an Ambarella model CV22, SmartFace Embedded can accurately detect a face within 11ms through on-camera processing, while it would take 16ms on a CV25 chip.
— Michal Vilagi, the SmartFace technical director at Innovatrics
SoC and edge processing approach in facial recognition is poised to simplify access control and public security applications by significantly cutting down network bandwidth and server resources at the central site, allowing for new, innovative deployment options. “With a long-term track record of porting our algorithm to various hardware, we are now able to pre-process video streams directly on a smart camera,” Michal Vilagi, the SmartFace technical director at Innovatrics, explains. SmartFace is already able to run on edge devices such as NVIDIA Jetson or Blaize, similarly enhancing cameras with on-device facial recognition.
Recent events have only catapulted the need for touchless solutions which demand trusted contactless biometrics and a knowledgeable engineering team to implement it. Our smart building project at HB Reavis Agora Complex in Budapest illustrates how we have built a user-friendly and secure system with our expertise and experience.
About Innovatrics:
Innovatrics is Slovak-based provider of multi-modal biometric solutions and its algorithms rank consistently among the fastest and most accurate in fingerprint and face recognition. Its solutions are used in more than 70 countries all over the world.
About Ambarella:
Ambarella is one of the leading providers of low-powered SoC semiconductors for computer vision and processor technology used in security cameras and other devices. Unlike general-purpose CPUs and GPUs, Ambarella CVflow architecture allows system performance to be scaled to trillions of operations per second with extremely low power consumption.
