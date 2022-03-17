Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,051 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,840 in the last 365 days.

SmartFace Embedded: Innovatrics Introduces Facial Recognition for OEM Devices

SmartFace Embedded provides facial recognition for OEM and edge devices

Innovatrics opens a new path for facial recognition applications by enabling pre-processing face detection and template extraction directly on OEM devices.

With a long-term track record of porting our algorithm to various hardware, we are now able to pre-process video streams directly on a smart camera.”
— Michal Vilagi, the SmartFace technical director at Innovatrics
BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartFace Embedded, a highly customized version of Innovatrics’ facial recognition libraries, is now ported onto Ambarella CV22 and CV25 system-on-a-chip (SoC) processors that are designed for AI-based facial recognition in processing images and videos. With an Ambarella model CV22, SmartFace Embedded can accurately detect a face within 11ms through on-camera processing, while it would take 16ms on a CV25 chip.

SoC and edge processing approach in facial recognition is poised to simplify access control and public security applications by significantly cutting down network bandwidth and server resources at the central site, allowing for new, innovative deployment options. “With a long-term track record of porting our algorithm to various hardware, we are now able to pre-process video streams directly on a smart camera,” Michal Vilagi, the SmartFace technical director at Innovatrics, explains. SmartFace is already able to run on edge devices such as NVIDIA Jetson or Blaize, similarly enhancing cameras with on-device facial recognition.

Recent events have only catapulted the need for touchless solutions which demand trusted contactless biometrics and a knowledgeable engineering team to implement it. Our smart building project at HB Reavis Agora Complex in Budapest illustrates how we have built a user-friendly and secure system with our expertise and experience.

Directly learn from the Innovatrics team in the upcoming ISC West to be held on March 22-25 at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas, USA for more tailor-made facial biometric solutions. Contact us to arrange a special meeting with one of our biometric experts.

About Innovatrics:
Innovatrics is Slovak-based provider of multi-modal biometric solutions and its algorithms rank consistently among the fastest and most accurate in fingerprint and face recognition. Its solutions are used in more than 70 countries all over the world.

About Ambarella:
Ambarella is one of the leading providers of low-powered SoC semiconductors for computer vision and processor technology used in security cameras and other devices. Unlike general-purpose CPUs and GPUs, Ambarella CVflow architecture allows system performance to be scaled to trillions of operations per second with extremely low power consumption.

Jan Zaborsky
Innovatrics
+421 903 322 872
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter

You just read:

SmartFace Embedded: Innovatrics Introduces Facial Recognition for OEM Devices

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Law, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.