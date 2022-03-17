Escape to a tropical paradise with Oren Levine’s new single “Island In The Sea” - releasing Friday, March 25th

"Island In the Sea" available everywhere March 25

Oren Levine's single “Island In the Sea” drops March 25th, featuring Aaron Myers singing a story of escaping the city to "find some peace” on a tropical island

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DC-based pianist and songwriter Oren Levine today announces the upcoming release of the single “Island In the Sea,” which will be available on all major streaming platforms next Friday, March 25th, with a companion lyrics video premiering on YouTube at 10 AM EDT that same day. The song features the award-winning singer, songwriter and activist Aaron Myers, telling a musical story of escaping the city with the one you love to “get away and find some peace” on a tropical island. The single will be released as part of Oren’s Groove Park, a planned series of recordings of his original songs, produced in collaboration with artists working in a range styles and vibes stemming from the rich traditions of Black American Music.

Levine wrote and produced the record with Myers and bassist Percy White, crafting a song that delivers the soul of an 1980s R&B hit while still bringing a contemporary energy. They drew inspiration from a wide range of musical influences including the Crusaders’ “Street Life” and Nancy Wilson’s 1970s commercials for Stroh’s Beer. The recording features a profound guitar solo from DC blues master Sol Roots along with powerful drum and percussion work from Angel Bethea, with Oren and Ollie Wright adding in their piano and keyboard talents to round out the production. The track was recorded at Tonal Park Studios in Takoma Park, MD by Master Engineer Charlie Pilzer, Jake Grotticelli of Vault serving as the mixing engineer and the Mastering Engineer was Emily Lazar from The Lodge.

This is not the first time the trio has worked together, with Aaron and Percy joining Oren back in 2018 on his collection of original jazz songs Making Up For Lost Time, and they have gigged together around the Washington, DC area for more than a decade, including regular appearances at Mr. Henry’s on Capitol Hill.

Aaron’s 2021 Pride Album, nominated for several Washington Area Music Awards (Wammies), was praised by DownBeat for its “songs bursting with personal and political poignancy, capped off with narrative and emotional clarity.”

For further information about the single or for requests for interviews, please email Oren at oren@ohljazz.com.