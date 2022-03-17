Wood County Celebrates the Patriot Sporting Challenge on April 9 – a Way to Give Back to Military Heroes
PSC’s main event is the Lake Fork Challenge, which will take place in Wood County as well as two other counties.
There are few causes as noble as supporting those who have sacrificed for our country. This is one of the most important events held in Wood County throughout the course of the year.”QUITMAN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wood County is proud to once again be one of the host locations of the Patriot Sporting Challenge (PSC), a one-day affair in which hundreds of thousands of dollars is raised to benefit veterans and their families.
— Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron
While PSC is the 501(c)3 and 501(c)4 charity that promotes and oversees the day’s activities, PSC’s main event is the Lake Fork Challenge, which will take place in Wood County as well as two other counties.
“There are few causes as noble as supporting those who have sacrificed for our country,” said Wood County Judge Lucy Hebron. “This is one of the most important events held in Wood County throughout the course of the year, and one in which every resident can feel good about.”
The Lake Fork Challenge will be held at multiple locations on the morning of April 9 and include competition between 50 4-person teams. Each of the teams will be split up into two-person partnerships. Each of these partnerships will compete in one of three categories: golfing and fishing, shooting and fishing, or shooting and golfing. Once scores in each category are tabulated, the participants, along with their spouses or significant others, will gather for the “Celebration of Patriotism.”
Starting shortly after 2 p.m., the PSC will stage a 3-hour casino-and-gaming event held at the Civic Center in Sulphur Springs. Following this is the Call to Duty announcement, where everyone will take their seats at their purchased tables at the Civic Center and have dinner.
“Local Wood County vendors make up several of those restaurants catering the dinner,” said Christophe Trahan, Executive Director of the Wood County Economic Development Commission. “It really speaks to their commitment to this worthy cause.
Finishing out the celebration are speeches from two speakers, including a Green Beret/retired Army Ranger/Special forces veteran (among other accomplishments) and an author/international speaker/Gold Star scholarship recipient whose husband died in the line of duty. The event will end with a concert by country and western singer Cooper Wade.
Trahan implored residents who may not be able to participate in the day’s event to consider making a donation at the following link - https://patriotsportingchallenge.org/sponserships/
“The Patriot Sporting Challenge boosts tourism in our beautiful county by attracting new people each year to Lake Fork,” said Trahan. “There, the visitors are also able to experience the Links at Land’s End, a fantastic golf course on the shores of Lake Fork, as well as the amazing neighborhoods around the course.”
About Wood County
Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Wood County is all of the Texas you expect in a county you’ll love: Active downtown districts, engaging outdoor activities, and friendly neighbors! Wood County is the ideal location for a weekend getaway or extended vacation, starting or expanding your small business, or becoming a permanent part of any of our welcoming communities. Home to Lake Fork—named the #1 bass fishing destination in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine—Wood County also has a variety of attractions to appeal to just about everyone, such as the Mineola Nature Preserve and the Links at Land’s End golf course to name just two. Come to Wood County: “The Texas You Expect in a County You’ll Love!” For more information, visit https://LoveWoodCounty.com.
About the Patriot Sporting Challenge
The PSC was started 2017 with a powerful mission: support “Gold Star families,” or the families of those veterans who have been severely disabled or fallen in battle. In accordance with that mission, the PSC has “accepted the mission to honor the sacrifices of our military veterans by helping to educate their legacies. These heroes have given their all and their families have suffered an incredible loss. We are building for the future of our nation, paying it forward so that the dreams of our fallen or severely wounded heroes can become a reality.”
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn