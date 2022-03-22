Aqfer and FullContact Announce Partnership to Enhance Identity Resolution Capabilities
Today's customer requires a personalized online journey that not only serves their needs but also protects their data and privacy. This joint product offering enables marketers to meet that request.”WINDERMERE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aqfer, a leading provider of big data marketing solutions, today announced a partnership with FullContact, one of the leading providers of consumer Identity Resolution as a Service. The partnership enhances data integration between the two organizations and will provide Aqfer’s clients and their customers with access to two of FullContact’s identity resolution products, FullContact Resolve and FullContact Enrich, while opening up access to Aqfer’s lineup of big data marketing solutions to FullContact’s clients.
— Chris Harrison
“We are witnessing a shift in demand. Today's customer requires a personalized online journey that not only serves their needs but also protects their data and privacy,” said Chris Harrison, FullContact CEO. “FullContact and Aqfer's joint product offering makes it possible for marketers to meet that request, and I'm excited about the limitless opportunities this partnership provides.”
Identity resolution – the process of analyzing consumer data from across an organization’s entire marketing and advertising ecosystem and tying together the various unique identifiers to create a single, unified, real-time profile for each consumer – has become critical to marketing success in recent years due to the growing number of devices and touchpoints now found in the typical consumer journey. But without the right identity resolution and data enrichment capabilities, such as identity graphs and identity spines, it’s nearly impossible to piece together complete profiles, resulting in inefficient marketing efforts.
This partnership gives Aqfer clients access to FullContact’s robust identity graph, which when combined with clients’ first-party data and other supported third-party identity graphs available in Aqfer’s ecosystem provides brands with a complete 360-degree view of their customers. This will provide Aqfer clients and their customers with a full-spectrum identity of consumers (name, email and mailing address, cookies, and more) to pair with consumer demographics, touchpoints, devices used, behaviors and preferences, consumer journey information, and more. This in turn provides an all-encompassing view of today’s consumers and improved audience match rates that together help to greatly improve campaign reach and effectiveness while lowering campaign spend.
FullContact Resolve expands your ability to do this by unifying fragmented identifiers and linking customer and prospect data to one obfuscated, secure, and portable persistent ID. FullContact Enrich further augments data by transforming a single identifier like an email or a phone number into a single person, empowering marketers to achieve more authentic brand engagement, greater loyalty, higher LTV, and improved ROI.
The partnership provides FullContact clients streamlined access to all of Aqfer’s first-party marketing data management products. This includes – among others – aqfer Marketing Data Platform, its next-generation data lakehouse, and aqfer Universal Tag, its ultra-low latency and fully regulatory-compliant tag management solution.
“FullContact is one of the industry leaders in privacy-safe, real-time identity resolution, and we’re absolutely thrilled to be establishing this partnership with them today,” said Dan Jaye, CEO and co-founder of Aqfer. “With FullContact’s identity resolution solutions available in the Aqfer ecosystem, we’re now able to provide our clients and their customers with more trustworthy consumer data that will lead to an enhanced level of audience enrichment. As a result, our clients and their customers will gain a greater understanding of consumer touchpoints, behaviors, journeys, and more, which will lead to improvements and enhancements in critical marketing/advertising areas like content personalization, cross-device engagement, audience retargeting, and more.”
About Aqfer
Founded in March 2018, Aqfer offers a suite of cutting-edge, white-label SaaS solutions built to help Agencies, MSPs, Systems Integrators, Marketing Data Companies, and Marketing Software Companies overcome today’s most pressing big data marketing challenges. Aqfer’s suite of SaaS solutions significantly slash the complexity and cost of data management and discovery, and help users draw real-time insights from all of their relevant data sources to optimize marketing and advertising efforts and improve campaign performance. Learn more about Aqfer and its products at www.aqfer.com.
About FullContact
FullContact is a privacy-safe Identity Resolution company building trust between people and brands, while also putting people and brands in control of their information. Their patented identity graph enables accurate, secure Identity Resolution for more than one billion people globally. FullContact delivers the capabilities needed to create tailored customer experiences by unifying data and applying insights in the moments that matter. FullContact is headquartered in Denver, with offices in Boston, San Francisco, Dallas, Atlanta, and Kochi, India. For more information, please visit www.fullcontact.com.
