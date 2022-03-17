5G Monetization Market Explore Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in Future

Allied Market Research Logo

5G is the 5th generation mobile network, which is designed to offer higher multi-Gbps data peak rated network.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It provides various features such as better reliability, ultra-low latency, huge network power, improved availability, and improves users’ experience. 5G services allow operators to expand their value proposition by providing enhanced services to their consumers, businesses, and service partners. 5G connectivity is being used in a variety of applications such as autonomous vehicles, remote surgery, and immersive mobile VR and AR. Presently, businesses are adopting 5G connectivity across the globe to give better user experience and higher revenue generation, which is expected to help drive the5G monetization market growth in the future.

Major players include Amdocs, Broadcom, Dell Technologies, IBM Corporation, Infosys, Hewlett-Packard, LM Ericsson, Nokia, RightScale, Turbonomic, Texas Instruments, and Qualcomm.

Rise in need for high data speeds across different industry verticals and demand for low latency networks are the major factors that drive growth of the 5G monetization market. In addition, need for a reliable and secure communication is expected to supplement the market growth. However, lack of expertise and high implementation cost hampers the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of internet of things (IoT) and Industry 4.0. is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the global 5G monetization market.

North America is expected to have the highest 5G monetization market share during the forecast period, owing to early technology advancements and wide number of 5G technology service providers present in the region. In addition, large number of enterprises are integrating 5G technology in their business models for better productivity.

Various governments across the globe are upgrading their infrastructure and are focused on building smart cities. The use of 5G in smart cities such in providing greater efficiency and more connectivity between people and things along with lower latency and higher data speeds in areas are prevalent across the globe. Adoption of 5G monetization in several end user industries such as automotive safety, VR, AR and entertainment are driving the growth for smart cities market.

Key benefits:

• This study presents analytical depiction of the 5G monetization market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the 5G monetization market share.

• The current 5G monetization market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

