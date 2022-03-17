TempStars Founder Dr. James Younger Writes for Oral Health Magazine about Staffing Crisis Solution at Dental Offices
The latest article examines how “the pandemic has completely transformed the dental job market landscape” with high “turnover rates reported in the industry."
Dental temping allows dentists to fill roles within their practices with interim dental professionals who can take on tasks and step in at the last minute to cover absent staff or take appointments.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. James Younger, the founder and CEO of TempStars, North America’s fastest growing and top-rated dental temping and hiring service, has authored another insightful piece for Oral Health, Canada’s leading magazine for the dental industry,
— Dr. James Younger, CEO and Founder of TempStars
A practicing dentist, Dr. Younger wrote specifically about how “Temp Agencies Add Value for Dental Leaders.” He has written several other pieces for Oral Health over the last 18 months, which can be viewed here.
The latest article examines how “the pandemic has completely transformed the dental job market landscape” with high “turnover rates reported in the industry. We hear of hygienists, assistants, and administrative staff have been let go due to lack of patient volumes and inconsistent income, forcing owner dentists to reduce payroll,” Dr Younger wrote.
“In seeking viable alternatives to fill the holes left by declining staff numbers, owner dentists and their practices have been turning to dental temping. Dental temping allows dentists to fill roles within their respective practices with interim dental professionals who can take on many tasks and step in at the last minute to cover absent staff or take on immediate appointments. But how does a temp agency work? And what value do they add for dental leaders going forward?”
He goes on to answer the question in the article.
“Temping services act as outsourced HR departments that help dental leaders to identify talent that can help their practices in many meaningful ways,” Dr. Younger wrote. “The best temp agencies are the ones that can help practices address specialized worker needs, filling roles with specific skill sets whenever necessary. The agency helps leaders weed out unqualified candidates, streamlining the hiring process to bring in the candidates that fit most of the criteria that owner dentists seek for various roles.”
Several other examples are included in the article.
About TempStars
TempStars is North America’s fastest-growing dental temping and hiring service. Since 2015, the company continues to build on cutting-edge mobile technology to directly connect dental professionals quickly and easily. With more than 14,000 dental professional members serving over 5,000 dental offices (and growing daily!), TempStars is quickly becoming the best, first, and default choice for dental professionals looking to hire and get hired for temping and permanent positions. By expanding service in the United States this year, TempStars is showing it is dedicated to inspiring and making a positive impact in the dental community on a global scale.
Holt Hackney
hackney communications
+1 5126320854
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other