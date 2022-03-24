Entrepreneurs helping U.S. cultural sector through new ticket app
The app offers one place to store the countless tickets, vouchers, and reservations in everyone's inbox.
Americans for the Arts is honored to have been selected as the beneficiary of this new effort”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , March 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social impact app agency and founders of the successful Scheduled app - Brthrs Agency - launched a new ticket app called PassThru. The app offers one place to store the countless tickets, vouchers, and reservations in everyone's inbox. The app also supports the U.S. cultural sector with Brthrs’ donation of one third of gross U.S. revenue to nonprofit organization Americans for the Arts.
— Nolen V. Bivens, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts
The impact of COVID on the arts sector
Even though the COVID-19 pandemic seems to be past its peak, the negative effects still weigh heavily on the U.S. cultural ecosystem. Research by Americans for the Arts shows that even though arts organizations have begun to return to in-person programming and employment conditions have started to improve for artists and creative workers, the arts are recovering more slowly than other industries. As of December 2021, arts jobs were still down 11% from pre-pandemic levels. During the pandemic, 99% of producing and presenting organizations cancelled events, resulting in a loss of 557 million ticketed admissions impacting both arts organizations and audiences.
Inbox full of tickets and vouchers
Festival, theater, and concertgoers have had to contend with cancellations and postponements, all of which produce a flood of emails with updated tickets or vouchers. “At a certain point I really didn’t know which tickets I had, or where to find them,” says Robert Keus, co-founder of PassThru and Scheduled App. “This is how I came up with the idea for an app in which you can store all your tickets, vouchers and reservations in one clear overview.”
Supporting Americans for the Arts
Brthrs Agency wants to offer the U.S. cultural sector a helping hand by donating one third of the revenue it generates from use of the PassThru app by users in the United States to Americans for the Arts. Robert Keus: “Culture is one of our most important social building blocks. It is of vital importance for our civic and social wellbeing. The arts have been hit hard by the pandemic, that's why we want to donate a third of PassThru's revenue to cultural funds in Europe and the United States.”
“Americans for the Arts is honored to have been selected as the beneficiary of this new effort,” commentedNolen V. Bivens, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts. “The arts are crucial to all of our lives, playing core roles in advancing equity, uniting and healing communities, preserving heritage, and boosting the economy. While the U.S. creative sector is still struggling to emerge from the pandemic, I am heartened to know that there are companies like Brthrs Agency that understand the important role played by the arts, that see how technology is changing the arts in significant ways, and that are committed to doing what they can as social impact change agents to help. Funds contributed to Americans for the Arts through this partnership will help us continue important work to advance the arts and help artists and arts organizations to recover.”
Based in Washington, DC, Americans for the Arts seeks to build recognition and support for the extraordinary and dynamic value of the arts and ensure that everyone has access to the arts’ transformative power. Founded in 1960, Americans for the Arts serves, advances, and leads the network of organizations and individuals who cultivate, promote, sustain, and support the arts and arts education in America.
How it works
PassThru is based on an email system, because that’s where the majority of tickets are received. You simply forward your tickets from your email to a specially created personal email address within the PassThru app, after which they appear in the app. You can then view and edit your tickets in the app, open the PDFs and share them with friends.
Unlike other solutions on the market, this app works with all types of tickets and you don’t have to add the tickets and details manually. Never before has there been a way to safely store all your ticket PDFs and easily access them at the entrance of a festival, amusement park or theater.
Users can store 20 tickets for free and after that pay one dollar per month to store their tickets.
Robert Keus
PassThru (Brthrs Agency BV)
+31 6 46325772
robert@brthrs.nl
Visit us on social media:
Twitter