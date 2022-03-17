Abyde to Offer FL Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Members Industry-Leading HIPAA Resources & Solutions

We are thrilled to extend the necessary education and resources to thrive in today’s environment with even more of Florida’s Medical professionals in an effort to make compliance truly stress-free.” — Matt DiBlasi

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Abyde has announced a new exclusive benefit for members of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (FCAAP) continuing their mission of making HIPAA compliance simple and stress-free alongside another great organization.

Recent years of evolving technology, cyber threats and patient needs have tasked the healthcare industry with a growing to-do list that tends to not feature HIPAA compliance at the top. While most providers take the right steps to protect their patients, the complexities of crossing the t’s and dotting the i’s of government requirements make it difficult for an independent practice to maintain complete compliance on its own. Luckily, Abyde’s team of HIPAA experts have created a software solution specifically for combatting HIPAA stress and through outreach to organizations like FCAAP, are working to ensure independent providers have access to the tools and support they need to check compliance off their to-do list the easy way.

Abyde’s software solution is the simplest way for medical professionals to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach to HIPAA compliance guides practices through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Security Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, dynamically generated policies and more.

“Through our new offer to FCAAP members, Abyde is excited to work towards a mutual goal of making HIPAA compliance the easiest part of running an independent medical practice,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “We are thrilled to extend the necessary education and resources to thrive in today’s environment with even more of Florida’s Medical professionals in an effort to make compliance truly stress-free.”

“FCAAP is dedicated to helping its membership tackle the many challenges in healthcare, HIPAA among them. We could not be more excited to offer our membership discounted access to Abyde’s compliance education and solutions to do just that,” said FCAAP Membership Coordinator Anayra Barreras Pena. “We hope our Pediatricians and Pediatric Specialists will find value and reassurance in the total package that Abyde provides.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit www.abyde.com.

About the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics

Through its more than 2,500 members, the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics promotes the health and welfare of Florida’s children and supports pediatricians and pediatric specialists as the best qualified providers of their healthcare. Learn more by visiting www.fcaap.org.

For more information, press only: Abyde Marketing, marketing@abyde.com