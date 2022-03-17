NEW CONSTRUCTION TRADE APP, TRADE JOBS, LAUNCHES
A new and free platform, designed by the trade for the trade is set to make managing labour and workload in the construction industry quicker and easier.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new and free platform, designed by the trade for the trade is set to make managing labour and workload in the construction industry quicker and easier.
The Trade Jobs App has launched and will make the working relationship between Contractors and Tradespeople simple and more fluid.
In the app Tradespeople can post their availability when they have a gap in their work schedule, review available jobs in their work area and receive notifications when new jobs are posted.
On the website tradejobs.app Contractors can post jobs, view profiles of available Tradespeople and get in touch to hire them. When a Tradesperson is required urgently there is a list of Tradespeople with their actual availability.
Founder of Trade Jobs, Clive Wheeler comments; “Our new app and recruitment platform is the one-stop-shop for Contractors and Tradespeople to fill their trade job gaps. Having worked in the building industry for over 40 years and having built a construction business from scratch, I know how important it is to find the right Tradesperson for the job and how challenging that can often be at times. As a Tradesperson it’s not uncommon for jobs to be delayed and leave gaps in the work diary, they can now post this availability on the app for contractors looking for Tradespeople on a short-term basis. This new platform can make filling the gaps so much easier.”
Trade Jobs is a family run business based in the South East of England. Gemma Pountney Wheeler, daughter of Clive Wheeler, came on board after her Father came up with the simple but effective solution to the industry-wide problem. Gemma Pountney, Director Operations says; “Building is in my blood, having grown up with my Dad building houses and I’m now married to a Carpenter! The industry has been lacking a recruitment solution and an App which makes the sector more nimble and easier for both Tradespeople and Contractors. Our digital platform has come at a time when the industry is facing material supply issues as well as problems sourcing skilled Tradespeople, so we’re sure that the launch will be well-received by all within the sector.”
Contractors can visit tradejobs.app to register and post available jobs for local Tradespeople. The App for Tradespeople is available for download on Google Play and App Store.
