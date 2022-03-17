Green Tea Market 2022 Vital Drivers, Future Aspects|Tetley GB Ltd., Tata Global Beverages, AMORE Pacific Corp

increase in number of cafes, online & offline retail stores and food outlets are the other factors anticipated to foster the market growth

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green tea is a type of tea that is harvested from the leaves of camellia sinensis plant. It finds its roots in China but now it is also produced and manufactured in other countries such as India, Kenya, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Turkey. Unlike other teas, green tea does not go through any oxidation while processing camellia sinensis. A brewed green tea is usually green, yellow, or light brown in color and is available in variety of flavors ranging from grass like & toasted to vegetal, steamed, and sweet in the green tea market.

Consumers focus on adopting a healthy lifestyle, which creates an increase in the awareness about the health benefits associated with green tea. These benefits include reduction of weight, cure of headaches & body pain, and decrease in cholesterol levels and the chances of heart attacks. These associated benefits coupled with rise in awareness for adoption of healthy lifestyle are the factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the green tea market in the upcoming years. In addition, the rise in disposable income, convenient & attractive packaging, and increase in number of cafes, online & offline retail stores and food outlets are the other factors anticipated to foster the market growth.

However, the high price of green tea as compared to black tea and the dearth of its awareness in the developing economies are anticipated to restrain the growth of the global green tea market. Nevertheless, the extension of its product portfolio, introduction of innovative flavors, rise in marketing and advertising activities, and growth in health consciousness among the people are anticipated to offer huge growth opportunities for the global green tea market.

The global green tea market is segmented based on the type, form, distribution channel, and region. Based on type, the market is bifurcated into flavored and unflavored. By form, it is divided into green tea bags, iced green tea, green tea instant mix, loose leafs, capsules, and others. By distribution channel, it is classified into supermarkets/hypermarkets, e-commerce, specialty stores, convenience stores, and others .By region, the green tea market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Some of the prominent key players include Tetley GB Ltd., Tata Global Beverages, AMORE Pacific Corp, Associated British Foods LLC., Nestle S.A., Celestial Seasonings, Cape Natural Tea Products, Finlay Beverages Ltd., Hambleden Herbs, and Hankook Tea.

