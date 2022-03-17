Primeview Global releases thinner, lighter, more efficient FusionMAX™ LED screens

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Primeview Global, a leading provider of enterprise digital displays, unveiled an update to its popular FusionMAX™ LED series making them thinner, lighter, and more efficient, all without sacrificing video quality or ease of use.

Since their introduction in 2019, the FusionMAX large-format displays have become a common sight in retail stores, corporate boardrooms, public entertainment venues, and command-and-control centers. The new devices are a mere 1.1" thick–about the same depth as the artwork lining the walls of many of the same locations.

“We wanted to make displays that were thinner, more efficient, and more environmentally friendly, all without compromising the exceptional quality that our customers expect,” said Yossef Jackson, CTO of Primeview Global. “We accomplished that, and much more.”

The new displays are 20% thinner, 25% lighter, and draw 30% less power than the previous generation, yet they still provide an unparalleled viewing experience. The bezel-free, 1.2mm, 1.5mm, 1.9mm, and 2.5mm LEDs offer 160/160 viewing angles and are rated for 100K hours.

The result is a set of scalable 16x9 cabinets that can be combined to form 138", 165", and 220" video walls in Full HD resolution, and eye-popping UHD 4K resolution displays from 220" to 440".

Each FusionMAX display features a 3-in-1 Integrated Board Design (Power, Receiving Card & Bridge-board) and includes a pedestal or wall-mounted framing accessories at no additional charge, as well as four video inputs, USB-C ports, and a set of built-in 30W speakers.

To achieve the new enhancements, Primeview Global’s engineers employed creative strategies, such as trading the traditional aluminum in the cabinets for magnalium alloy, a common component in aircraft parts and scientific instruments. The result is a front-serviceable cabinet that is lighter, stronger, and more resistant to corrosion and wear.

“These displays are built to last,” says Jackson. “That’s important to our customers, who rely on them for their daily operations in their control rooms and customer experiences.” He adds that each device comes with Primeview’s hassle-free, 5-year onsite parts and labor warranty, backed by a U.S.-based repair service that allows customers to avoid international supply chain challenges.

Interested customers can see the next-generation FusionMAX LED displays at the company’s website, primeviewglobal.com, in their showrooms in New York and California, and at their experience center in South Florida.



About Primeview Global

Founded in 1997, Primeview Global manufactures and delivers advanced display solutions, with a focus on premium LCD and LED displays for the world’s most demanding enterprise customers. Primeview Global maintains a complete supply chain, from ISO-certified production lines to installation and service, allowing it to ensure the highest quality-control standards in digital signage, video conferencing systems, high-brightness displays, touchscreens, kiosks, and weatherproof monitors. Primeview Global’s displays can be found in newsrooms, boardrooms, retail stores, hotels, casinos, museums, and public spaces around the world. Its marquee clients include ESPN, Fox, NBC, the Weather Channel, Microsoft, Citigroup, NASA, and Disney Theme Parks. Primeview Global is a privately held firm based in New York City. Learn more online at: https://www.primeviewglobal.com/