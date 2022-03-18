Carbon And Graphite Product Market Is Driven By The Increasing Demand From End-User Industries

Carbon And Graphite Product Global Market Report 2022

The Business Research Company’s Carbon And Graphite Product Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The carbon and graphite market is mainly driven by the increasing demand from the end user industries such as energy, semiconductor, automotive and aerospace. According to the carbon and graphite product market forecast, the increasing use of carbon and graphite in fuel cells, electric vehicles, graphene electronics is also expected to boost the market in the forecast period. For instance, graphite plates are attached to electrodes in the fuel cells, which helps to conduct the energy from the electrodes.

Virtual reality technology is being adopted by companies in the global carbon and graphite product market to improve manufacturing efficiency. This technology is often referred as digital design, simulation and integration. Virtual reality minimizes the scope for product defects in design phase. For instance, virtual reality technology enables companies to inspect design objects at all conceivable scales, thereby eliminating defects in the product in the design stage.

The global carbon and graphite product market size is expected to grow from $22.85 billion in 2021 to $23.46 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The carbon and graphite product market share is expected to decline to $23.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of -0.04%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the carbon and graphite products market in 2021. North America was the second-largest region in the carbon and graphite products market. The regions covered in the carbon and graphite products market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global carbon and graphite product industry are Cabot Corporation, Cytec, Solvay Group, Hexcel Corporation, Mersen S.A., HEG Ltd., Mitsubishi Rayon Co. Ltd., Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., and Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd.

TBRC’s global carbon and graphite product market report is segmented by product into carbon and graphite electrodes, carbon and graphite fibers, carbon and graphite powder, others, by end-user into industrial applications, aerospace applications, others, by application into logistics, chemical, food and beverages, others.

Carbon And Graphite Product Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Carbon & Graphite Electrodes, Carbon & Graphite Fibers, Carbon & Graphite Powder), By End-User (Industrial Applications, Aerospace Applications), By Application (Logistics, Chemical, Food and Beverages) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a carbon and graphite product market overview, forecast carbon and graphite product market size and growth for the whole market, carbon and graphite product market segments, geographies, carbon and graphite product market trends, carbon and graphite product market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

