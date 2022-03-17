Tula Microphones Offers Equity to Micro Investors: $100 000+ Already Raised
Tula Microphones, the design-focused audio hardware startup behind the Tula Mic is offering common stock via the innovative platform StartEngine.
This microphone is special because it has so many use cases: from podcasting to music to working from home. Now with StartEngine, people can not only own a Tula Mic but own shares in our company.”BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tula Microphones, the design-focused innovative audio hardware startup behind the USB mic/mobile recorder known as the Tula Mic, announced today it is offering common stock via the innovative funding platform StartEngine.
— David Arthur Brown, Founder of Tula Microphones
The Tula Mic is designed for content creators and remote workers, two of today’s fastest-growing markets, providing them both with studio-quality sound without the studio. The Tula is portable, stylish and features an embedded noise reduction algorithm called Brusfri by the renowned Swedish audio software company Klevgrand. After launching just a year ago, the brand has seen much success. Tula Microphones has distribution with most of the major consumer electronics and pro audio dealers around the globe: Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Thomann, and more.
Equity Crowdfunding
“I am a believer in the democratization of both investing and fundraising. In fact, it runs in my family, as my great-grandfather, Robert Arthur Brown, came up with an idea very similar to equity crowdfunding back in the 1930s to start his oil business,” said David Brown, founder of Tula. “This microphone is special because it has so many use cases: from podcasting to music to working from home. Now with StartEngine, people can not only own a Tula Mic but own shares in our company as well.”
The Tula Mic
Notable features of the game-changing Tula Mic include:
- Brusfri, an advanced, proprietary noise reduction algorithm
- Up to 12 hours of battery life
- Mobile recording in high-quality .wav format
- Both cardioid and omnidirectional polar patterns
- Sustainable manufacturing (snap, screw-no glue) for easy repair and EOL recycling.
- Ultra-fast USB-C for use with computers, phones, and tablets
- A 3.5mm headphone jack that doubles as an input for a lavalier/lapel microphone
- Burr-Brown op amps for superior audio quality
Tula’s new firmware update features two new modes:
1) Analog mode enables the Tula Mic to be used with non-USB devices,
2) Interview Mode allows the main Tula Mic and the lav mic to record two discrete tracks. It was developed for journalists and podcasters to capture professional-quality interviews using only the Tula and a lav mic.
Tula has already raised more than $100,000 in a matter of months. Supporters interested in purchasing common stock in Tula Microphones through StartEngine can visit www.startengine.com/tulamics for more information.
About Tula Microphones
Tula Microphones is an audio hardware company founded by pro-audio innovator David Brown, co-founder of the much-heralded Soyuz Microphones. Tula is dedicated to creating beautiful and user-friendly sound-capturing devices. Their flagship product, the Tula Mic, launched on September 22, 2020, on Indiegogo. It was designed in Barcelona in conjunction with Red Dot-winning industrial designers and features advanced noise reduction software. To learn more about Tula Microphones, visit www.tulamics.com.
Natalia Kutánina
Tula Microphones Inc.
natalia@tulamics.com
Why Invest in Tula Microphones?