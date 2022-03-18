General Lighting Market Manufacturers Are Increasingly Utilizing “Li-Fi”

General Lighting Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies are increasingly using Li-Fi (Light Fidelity) network to manufacture general lighting equipment. Li-Fi is a wireless optical networking technology that uses light-emitting diodes (LEDs) for data transmission. The Li-Fi bulbs are equipped with a small chip that modulates the light used for data transmission with speeds up to 224 gigabits per second. In 2020, Philips Lighting, a Netherland based electrical provider, launched an Internet of Things (IoT) platform and connected lighting system. LEDs and sensors are used in LiFi technology to wirelessly transmit data to computers and tablets via light waves.

The global general lighting market size is expected to grow from $80.66 billion in 2021 to $88.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The general lighting market share is expected to reach $125.05 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.

The continuous increase in the rate of construction activities increases the demand for general lighting globally. Lighting equipment is required in office spaces and apartment and with increasing construction activities, the requirement for such lighting also increases. According to a report by Global Construction Perspectives and Oxford Economics, the global construction market is forecast to grow by over 70% by 2025. According to the global general lighting market report, the increase in demand for construction activities will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global general lighting industry are Schneider Electric, Panasonic, Koninklijke Philips N.V., GENERAL ELECTRIC, Acuity Brands, Cree Inc., Eaton, Bridgelux, and Citizens Electronics.

TBRC’s global general lighting market segments are divided by product type into LED, CFL, LFL, HID, halogens, incandescent, others, by end-user into residential, commercial, outdoor, industrial, others, by application into general lighting, automotive lighting, backlighting, others.

