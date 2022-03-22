Vibrant’s ACT & SAT Practice Test books Are Now Available on NetGalley

Vibrant Publishers’ Math Practice Tests for the ACT and Practice Tests for the SAT, part of the Test Prep Series Take a look at the other Test Prep Books published by Vibrant Publishers Vibrant Publishers is focused on presenting the best texts about technology and business and books for standardized test preparation.

With these guidebooks, learners will be able to ace the ACT and SAT standardized tests.

In a sea of test prep tools, Practice Tests for the SAT is a unique oasis of explanation with an eye on mastery for every student.” — Dr. Aimee L. Weinstein, D.A.

BROOMFIELD, COLORADO, US, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting news! New editions of Vibrant’s Test Prep Books, Math Practice Tests for the ACT and Practice Tests for the SAT, are scheduled for release in June 2022. These books are essential guides that offer thorough practice for the math section of the ACT and the complete SAT test. Vibrant Publishers invites industry experts, librarians, book reviewers, and booksellers to read and review the books on NetGalley now.

Math Practice Tests for the ACT: 2nd Edition is packed with relevant and updated math test content. The book includes updated math questions and question types, reflecting the changes in the new ACT test. This second edition has eight full-length math tests with a total of 480 practice questions. The highlight of this book is the detailed answer explanations and level of difficulty provided for each question, helping learners assess their math skills and offering feedback on areas they need to improve in. This book, along with its counterpart, Winning Strategies for the ACT Essay Writing: With 15 Sample Prompts, has been loved by students and adopted by professors and instructors the world over.

Practice Tests for the SAT: 2nd Edition is every prospective SAT candidate’s one-stop-shop for learning everything about the SAT test. As Dr. Aimee L. Weinstein, D.A. says, “In a sea of test prep tools, Practice Tests for the SAT is a unique oasis of explanation with an eye on mastery for every student. Each of the five, full-length tests has a full answer key that not only gives the correct answer to each question but explains with great specificity why each answer is correct and/or how it was derived. That type of detail is rarely found in such texts.” With this practice book, learners have all the tools they require to sail through the SAT and come out victorious on the other side. A whopping 770 Practice Questions in the style of the SAT test ensures that students get enough practice before the real SAT. Dr. Aimee L. Weinstein goes on to say, “I would not hesitate to recommend Practice Tests for the SAT to anyone who is starting their journey with test prep ahead of college applications. Its attention to detail, terrific examples, and clear, straightforward explanations make it an invaluable tool for students.”

Math Practice Tests for the ACT: 2nd Edition is the perfect practice guide as it offers math test content in the style of the ACT test, helping the learner cut down on confusion and improve accuracy through thorough practice. As for Practice Tests for the SAT, learners have an all-in-one guide to reviewing and familiarizing themselves with the whole SAT test. If you’re curious about these books and can’t wait until June, read and review the books NOW on NetGalley.

About Vibrant’s Test Prep Series

These books are part of Vibrant’s Test Prep Series. The focus of the Test Prep Series is to make test preparation streamlined and fruitful for competitive exam aspirants. Students preparing for the entrance exams now have access to the most comprehensive series of prep guides for GRE, GMAT, ACT, and SAT preparation. All the books in this series are thoroughly researched, frequently updated, and packed with relevant content prepared by authors with more than a decade of experience in the field.

Titles:

1. Math Practice Tests for the ACT <9781636510859>

2. Practice Tests for the SAT <9781636510873>

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

Math Practice Tests for the ACT: Available Now on NetGalley for Review

Practice Tests for the SAT: Available Now on NetGalley for Review

