Chief Commercial Officer joins tech startup Circit from competing platform Confirmation, part of Thomson Reuters

Anders Jensen joins Circit as CCO from competing platform Confirmation to scale Circit's technology globally

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Circit, a leading audit platform provider of Confirmations, and Verified Transactions, today announced the expansion of its global business development team with the appointment of Anders Jensen as Chief Commercial Officer.

Anders joins Circit from Confirmation.com, part of Thomson Reuters, where he held positions as Managing Director for both Europe and the Middle East. Anders brings extensive industry expertise and market intelligence to the Circit team and has broad, international experience in banking, tech and audit.

Commenting on the appointment Circit CEO David Heath said “We are delighted to have Anders head up our business development team. With his vast experience and knowledge of financial institutions & audit services his addition to the team is a critical factor in our growth strategy to scale the platform and drive our global expansion ambitions.”

Anders will lead the pursuit of the many opportunities that exist to further extend Circit’s global footprint of international accounting firms and bank partnerships, as well as working closely with existing clients.

Anders Jensen commented: “I am overly excited about having joined Circit as CCO. Circit has brought a unique technology and proposition to the international marketplace for the benefit of the audit industry, banks, audit clients and other important market participants. I am looking forward to spearheading the international expansion together with an already winning team at Circit.”

About Circit

Circit is an Account Information Service Provider (AISP) & Central Bank of Ireland regulated technology company providing auditors with independently verified banking assets and liabilities as evidence on their corporate clients, instantly for the first time. With regulatory approval throughout Europe, Circit connects auditors directly to their clients’ banking systems enabling real-time account confirmations and the ability to reduce corporate fraud risk and save time for all stakeholders by automatically testing 100% of transactions from an independent source.