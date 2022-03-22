PSOhub launches integration with HubSpot Service Hub to support ticket time tracking and billing
We are excited to announce the relaunch of our HubSpot Services Hub. Users can directly track time on a HubSpot ticket, this will help our users to complete the customer journey in one single platform”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HubSpot has announced the relaunch of their HubSpot Service Hub, now with support ticket time tracking powered by PSOhub. Via an innovative concept called Ticket to Cash, HubSpot users can now track time on their support tickets within HubSpot, while PSOhub automatically connects this data to their project management platform. HubSpot currently reigns as one of the top CRMs in the world for sales and service, while partner PSOhub offers unique, all-in-one project management that natively integrates with the platform.
— Catie Moyniham, App Partner Manager at HubSpot
PSOhub’s native HubSpot integration is designed with HubSpot users in mind, but a gap remained on the service/support side. HubSpot professional service organizations like MSPs, consultancy, software and IT services, agencies, legal consultants, and more have historically been unable to track time within the HubSpot home environment on service & support tickets. What’s more, there has been no way to effectively track HubSpot service ticket time and then automatically apply that time to PSOhub’s service contracts.
With the launch of their Service Hub, HubSpot reached out to partner PSOhub to provide an exclusive functionality that closes the gap. PSOhub offers all-in-one project management that’s already connected to the HubSpot ecosystem; so upon HubSpot’s request, the PSA platform created a seamless HubSpot Ticket Sync. This sync is a pioneering move in that it automatically connects time tracked on HubSpot support tickets to contracts and projects in PSOhub, ensuring a closed-loop and unparalleled efficiency.
Catie Moyniham, App Partner Manager at HubSpot, details how PSOhub’s HubSpot Ticket Sync will benefit their users: “We are excited to announce the relaunch of our HubSpot Services Hub. With this new launch, HubSpot Services Hub is now integrated into PSOhub’s project management. Users can directly track time on a HubSpot ticket, this will help our users to complete the customer journey, from Ticket to Cash in one single platform.”
The brains at PSOhub are equally enthusiastic about the HubSpot Ticket Sync, which to date, is the only integration of its kind to cohesively link CRM sales, service, and project management. As PSOhub CEO Martijn van der Hoeden puts it, “The HubSpot Service Hub is a great tool to provide customer service and support. In collaboration with HubSpot, we have integrated the best of both worlds. Now you can log time on a HubSpot Ticket directly on a PSOhub Service Project, and business owners can now manage spent time and costs versus the contract value. This will close the loop! And last but not least, Tickets can become projects and spent time can be invoiced if billable.”
About PSOhub
PSOhub is on a mission to be the global leader in thoughtful, self-driving professional services automation. With 30+ years experience building All-in-one Project Management Software, PSOhub is dedicated to creating solutions that empower small businesses to achieve their ambitions by working smarter.
