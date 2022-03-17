Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the colorectal cancer drugs market size is expected to grow from $12.77 billion in 2021 to $13.60 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global colorectal cancer drug market is expected to reach $16.43 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.9%. The increase in number of colorectal cases will add to the overall size of the global colorectal cancer drugs market growth.

The colorectal cancer drugs market consists of sale of colorectal cancer drugs. Colorectal cancer (CRC) or bowel cancer, is the cancer affecting large intestine and the rectum. They are also named, colon tumor or rectal cancer depending upon where they begin.

Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Trends

Targeted therapies have already begun to extend the lifespan of metastatic colorectal cancer patients compared with chemotherapy-only therapy. Target therapy includes hormone therapies, gene expression modulators, apoptosis inducers, angiogenesis inhibitors, immunotherapies, signal transduction inhibitors, and toxin delivery molecules. Targeted therapy is attaining importance due to its specificity toward cancer cells, while sparing the toxicity to off-target cells.

Global Colorectal Cancer Drugs Market Segments

The global colorectal cancer treatment market is segmented:

By Type: Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors, Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Inhibitors, Programmed Cell Death Protein 1/PD1 Ligand 1 (PD1/PDL1) Inhibitors, BRAF or MEK Inhibitors, Tyrosine Kinase (TKI) Inhibitors, Immunomodulators

By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Others

By Class: Immunotherapy, Chemotherapy, Others

By Geography: The global colorectal cancer market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides colorectal cancer drugs market overviews, colorectal cancer drugs industry analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global colorectal cancer drugs market, colorectal cancer drugs global market share, colorectal cancer drugs global market segmentation and geographies, colorectal cancer drugs market trends, colorectal cancer drugs market players, colorectal cancer drugs market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The colorectal cancer drugs market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Colorectal Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Merck & Co. Inc, Roche, Sanofi, Amgen, Pfizer Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Taiho Pharma, Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Onyx, TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICALS, Bristol-Myers Squib, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma, Array BioPharma, Eli Lilly, RANDOX LABORATORIES, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Beckman Coulter Inc, Regeneron, EDP Biotech, Genomic Tree, Metabiomics Corporation, SIEMENS HEALTHCARE, Suzhou Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma and EPIGENOMICS.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

