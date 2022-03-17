Digital Signage Gains Popularity In The Sign Market For Its Information Managing Capabilities

Sign Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Sign Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is a rise in demand for digital signage in the global sign market due to its better information managing capabilities. Digital Signage is an obscurely administered digital display that is used for sales, marketing or advertisement purposes. Digital Signage enables to easily deploy advertisements and also saves cost and time on logistics and printing materials. Multi-Screen Experience, Streaming Advertisements over IP and Integration of Bluetooth to enable a two-way communication are few of the digital signage types that are on the rise.

The global sign market size is expected to grow from $108.25 billion in 2021 to $117.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The sign market share is then expected to grow to $153.75 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7%.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the sign global market in 2021. Western Europe was the second largest region in the sign market. The regions covered in the signs market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major players covered in the global sign industry are Brady Corporation, Okamura Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., LG Display Co. Ltd, NEC Display Solutions, Sharp Corporation and Planar Systems.

TBRC’s global sign market report is segmented by type into traditional billboards and signs, digital billboards and signs, others, by application into indoor, outdoor, by end-user vertical into BFSI, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare, others.

TBRC's global sign market report is segmented by type into traditional billboards and signs, digital billboards and signs, others, by application into indoor, outdoor, by end-user vertical into BFSI, retail, transportation and logistics, healthcare, others.

