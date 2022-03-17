Printing Market Adopts Digital Inkjet Printers For Efficiency And Reliability

Printing Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The use of digital inkjet printer is on the rise in this market due to its faster printing rate as compared to the traditional printers and is shaping the printing market growth. Digital inkjet printers are the ones in which characters are formed from minute jets of prints. These are more efficient and reliable than the traditional printers used.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the printing market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the printing market. The regions covered in the print market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The global printing market size is expected to grow from $311.53 billion in 2021 to $322.43 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.5%. The printing market share is expected to grow to $350.20 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 2.1%.

Major players covered in the global printing industry are Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., LSC Communications Inc, SHUTTERFLY, INC., ENNIS, INC, The Crane Company, Gannett Co Inc, and The McClatchy Company.

TBRC’s global printing market report is segmented by type into commercial printing (except screen and books), commercial screen printing, books printing, by technology into flexography printing, rotogravure printing, digital printing, offset printing, others, by application into packaging, advertising, publishing, others.

Printing Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Commercial Printing (except Screen And Books), Commercial Screen Printing, Books Printing), By Technology (Flexography Printing, Rotogravure Printing, Digital Printing, Offset Printing, Other Technologies), By Application (Packaging, Advertising, Publishing, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

