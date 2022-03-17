IVI welcomes the United Arab Emirates as its 37th member state with flag-raising ceremony
H.E. Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Korea, raises the UAE flag at IVI headquarters to signify the UAE’s membership of IVI.
His Excellency Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Korea, raised the flag of the UAE at IVI headquarters.SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) announced today that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) joined IVI, becoming the international organization’s 37th member state. His Excellency Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Korea, raised the flag of the UAE at IVI headquarters.
His Excellency Lee Jong-Koo, Ambassador for Global Health Security of the Republic of Korea, and His Excellency Nasser Al Budoor, Assistant Undersecretary for External Relations Affairs and Health of the UAE, also attended the accession ceremony at IVI.
Mr. George Bickerstaff, Chairperson of IVI’s Board of Trustees, said: “The UAE has been a committed leader and partner for global health, aiding the fight against COVID-19 with extensive support to COVAX and providing long-term support to treatment and elimination programs for neglected tropical diseases and polio. As an IVI member state, the UAE can multiply its impact, joining us in our mission to develop new and innovative vaccines against infectious diseases for which none are available, building and expanding disease surveillance networks, and training the next generation of health leaders and researchers in the UAE and beyond.”
H.E. Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi, Ambassador of the UAE to the Republic of Korea, said: “Where global public health and infectious diseases are concerned, the UAE has always been committed to a global standard in the provision of public health services, including vaccines for eligible people. The UAE’s accession to IVI will facilitate cooperation and coordination between this esteemed institution and my country. The accession will help the UAE reinforce and broaden its role, mission, and field of public vaccination at the global level.”
H.E. Lee Jong-Koo, Ambassador for Global Health Security of the Republic of Korea, said: “To gear up for future pandemics, international cooperation and solidarity are needed more than ever. I believe the UAE’s accession will lend support to IVI in playing a more significant role in pandemic response, catalyzing international cooperation and solidarities. The Republic of Korea, as host country of IVI, will also play its due part, closely cooperating with other partners including the UAE. My government will continue to actively support IVI’s international affairs to help the world’s most vulnerable people live full, productive lives by accelerating R&D for critical vaccines including for COVID-19.”
Dr. Jerome Kim, Director General of IVI, said: “It is our honor to receive His Excellency Ambassador Abdulla Saif Al Nuaimi and His Excellency Nasser Khalif Albudoor today to mark the UAE’s accession to IVI. We’re delighted to welcome the UAE as the 37th member state of IVI and anticipate a fruitful partnership with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and other public and private partners across the emirates to accelerate vaccine research and development for global public health.”
###
About the International Vaccine Institute (IVI)
The International Vaccine Institute (IVI) is a nonprofit inter-governmental organization established in 1997 at the initiative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, IVI was the first international organization hosted by Korea. IVI has 37 signatory countries and the World Health Organization (WHO) on its treaty, including Korea, Sweden, India, and Finland as state funders.
Our mandate is to make vaccines available and accessible for the world’s most vulnerable people. We focus on infectious diseases of global health importance such as cholera, typhoid, shigella, salmonella, schistosomiasis, Group A Strep, Hepatitis A, HPV, TB, HIV, MERS, COVID-19, as well as antimicrobial resistance. For more information, please visit https://www.ivi.int
Aerie Em
International Vaccine Institute
aerie.em@ivi.int
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn