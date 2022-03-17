Mister Potato reveals latest pairing for new campaign – Mister Potato x Cha Eun-Woo
South Korean K-pop artist Cha Eun-Woo is the new brand ambassador for Malaysian potato chip brand Mister Potato
South Korean K-pop artist Cha Eun-Woo has been named the newest brand ambassador for Malaysian potato chip brand, Mister Potato.
This latest regional partnership – Mister Potato x Cha Eun-Woo – is part of Mister Potato’s 30th anniversary celebration and the campaign will run until mid-August 2022.
It will see the star’s name and image or likeness featured on the brand’s packaging for its crisps and chips, point-of-sale material and trade displays in Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand during these months. Mister Potato will also be releasing limited edition merchandise that can be redeemed in stores and through activities, and also giving away exclusive signed merchandise in the countries listed above.
“Mister Potato is delighted to welcome Cha Eun-Woo to our family and we are excited about working with such a dynamic young individual. He is well loved by fans and for his various talents and he brings a vibrant and fun energy into his art on screen and on stage. That, along with his active lifestyle and adventurous taste, makes him the perfect brand ambassador for us,” said Pierre Pang, Group Executive Director of MAMEE-Double Decker.
“Our 30th anniversary is a reminder of the fun and exciting years the brand has experienced to date and we are grateful to our consumers for their loyalty and support throughout this time. We remain committed to being bold and innovative and we have more exciting plans in the pipeline,” he added.
Cha Eun-Woo, who is a member of Korean boy band Astro, has a strong and passionate fan base across key markets in South East Asia. The partnership between Mister Potato and the artist aims to inspire young snack food consumers to pursue their dreams and aspirations via the connections of the artist through Korean music and entertainment.
The new Mister Potato x Cha Eun-Woo campaign also introduces “The Ridiculous Mix” which highlights Cha’s unique take on mixing existing different Mister Potato chip flavours and textures together for a totally different potato chip experience. This latest ambassadorship will see the award-winning actor and singer appear in three Mister Potato “Ridiculous Mix” videos that will be shown on official Mister Potato pages on various social media channels.
One video shows Cha mixing Sweet Potato and Original flavoured crisps together while another has him combining the crunchy textures of Mister Potato Barbeque chips with the crinkled textures of Mister Potato Syok Wave Fiery Fried Chicken.
We’ve all heard of the Korean Wave but Mister Potato is now giving consumers and fans the chance to taste it with their limited edition Mister Potato Jinjja Syok crinkle chips. A literal twist on the “Korean Wave”, Jinjja Syok pairs wavy potato chips with a mystery umami flavour for a truly unique experience. “Jinjja” in Korean means “really”, while “syok” in common Malaysian lingo stands for “interesting”, among other things. This limited edition pack with Cha’s image will be sold in 65g packs set to retail at RM2.90.
Malaysia’s top potato chip brand, Mister Potato is the market leader for crisps and chips and is no stranger to global partnerships, having collaborated with Manchester United and Chevrolet previously – it was the official global snack partner of the former English Premier League champions from 2011 to 2013.
Mister Potato made its debut in 1992 when it introduced Malaysians to their now-favourite muchacho in a sombrero with delicious potato snacks made from quality ingredients. The brand later added a splash of colour to its range in 2017 with the new Purple Sweet Potato Crisps that brought consumers the same crispy savoury goodness but laced with natural sweetness and without any artificial colouring.
The Mister Potato range includes Mister Potato Crisps, Mister Potato Chips, and Mister Potato Crunch. Both Mister Potato crisps, and chips are made from imported potatoes and are cholesterol-free. The brand’s products are sold in canisters, bags and boxes. The flavour variants available are:
• Mister Potato Crisps – Original, Hot and Spicy, Sour Cream and Onion, Tomato, Barbeque and Honey Cheese, Sweet Potato, Sweet Potato Corn;
• Mister Potato Chips – Original, Hot & Spicy, Barbeque, Tomato, and Honey Cheese;
• Mister Potato Syok Wave Crinkle Cut Chips – Fiery Fried Chicken, Barbecue and Seafood;
• Mister Potato Crunch – Himalaya Salt, Sour Cream and Onion, and Cheese.
Mister Potato’s products are available in 65g to 150g packs, 100g boxes and 125g to 145g canisters and are priced at RM2.90 onwards. They are available at all major supermarkets, hypermarkets, mini-markets, petrol marts and convenience stores nationwide, as well as via MAMEE’s official store on Lazada (https://bit.ly/3fX5hpE) and Shopee (https://shp.ee/xim7frj).
For enquiries about Mister Potato Chips, visit https://mamee.com/. For further information, follow the brand’s social media accounts on Facebook (www.facebook.com/misterpotatocrisps/) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/misterpotato_my/)
About Mister Potato
Malaysians were introduced to Mister Potato in 1992 and it has since become the No.1 potato chip brand in Malaysia. Mister Potato offers delicious potato snacks made from quality ingredients and only uses fresh potatoes that are imported. Loved locally and globally, Mister Potato is sold in over 60 countries with top markets such as Indonesia, Thailand, Middle East, East Asia and Maldives.
About MAMEE-Double Decker
MAMEE-Double Decker (M) Sdn Bhd was founded in 1971 when Group Executive Chairman, Datuk Pang Chin Hin started to produce dried noodles and vermicelli together with his eldest son, CEO, Tan Sri Pang Tee Chew. This small business, then known as Pacific Food Products and located in Ayer Keroh, Melaka set the wheels turning for what eventually became MAMEE-Double Decker. Datuk Pang’s other sons, COO Datuk Wira Pang Tee Nam and the late Pang Tee Suan, together with the rest of family – now in their 3rd generation – developed it into one of the largest food and beverage manufacturers in Malaysia. MAMEE-Double Decker was eventually incorporated in 1991. The company has set up plants across Malaysia – including in Kuala Lumpur and Kuantan, and currently employs over 2,000 staff.
