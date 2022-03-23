Toward an era of consulting AI about worries. Completely anonymous worries confession service "Botree"

Retopia Inc. has released "Botree", the completely anonymous trouble-solving service that AI answers.

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO-TO, JP, JAPAN, March 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Botree" does not require account registration, you can post your worries immediately, and our AI will answer instantly. It's completely anonymous so you don't have to worry about writing any worries.

Botree URL： https://botree.app

■Features of "Botree"

・AI will answer your worries instantly

Your worries posted on Botree are interpreted by advanced natural language processing and answered by AI in no time. You don't have to wait for an answer like you would with a human. Moreover, Botree's AI is an AI model learned with a huge data set, unlike a simple bot. Instead of a pre-prepared answer, it will generate a natural sentence that suits your worries on the spot and answer it.

・Let's compare your worries with people in the world

Botree isn't just about AI. It has the automatic translation function for worries, people all over the world can read and answer your worries. In addition, the country of residence is determined from the respondent's IP, and the national flag is displayed on the post, so you can immediately see from which country in the world you received the response.

Of course, people from all over the world can also post their worries. By comparing your worries worldwide rather than the narrow world around you, you may think that your worries are not a big deal.（The translated language is currently only available in English and Japanese, and other languages ​​will be supported in the future.）

・Your worries should not be “liked”. That’s “I know!”

Instead of the "Like" button that many SNS equipped with, we adopted the "I know" button based on empathy. I think it can be easier just to get someone to empathize with your worries. By pressing the "I know" button, you can easily give consideration to people’s feelings all over the world.

■contact

Public Relations Department, Retopia Inc.

contact@retopia.art