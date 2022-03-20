Meta Bank Defi Described As World’s First Decentralized 360 Solution Bank In The Metaverse
The new crypto-based platform was developed to leverage the unique advantages of decentralized finance to create simple, dependable digital banking proceduresSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, March 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 17th, 2022: Meta Bank Defi is delighted to announce that it's creating a new platform to leverage the unique advantages of decentralized finance, to create simple and dependable digital banking procedures. The Photorealistic Metaverse crypto project envisions a world where everyone is equal and people can live and earn freely, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, language, or immigration status.
Described as the world's first decentralized 360 solution bank in the metaverse, the new crypto platform says its mission is to “implement decentralized banking and to help users truly grasp the concepts of virtualization, by introducing them to the metaverse and putting the power in the hands of those who can determine their own terms financially.”
According to Meta Bank Defi, online banking is still a time-consuming chore in most developing countries that lack the prerequisite infrastructure and willpower to provide fast and efficient internet financial services.
Corporate banks and other financial institutions have too much control over the finances of private individuals and have been known to prioritize their interests over that of the very clients they were created to serve.
Meta Bank Defi insists that its new crypto-based platform eliminates the middlemen from the equation, putting the power back in hands of the people, and enabling them to conduct each transaction on their preferred terms.
Additionally, Meta Bank Defi has also revealed that its web 3.0 plans include the fabrication of a cross-platform mixed reality Metaverse district covering every aspect of society ranging from Virtual bank building, Healthcare, Gaming, Casinos, Virtual NFT marketplace, Art, Entertainment, and more.
The web3.0 compatible MBD token is a multi-chain currency supported across different blockchains, leveraging modern technologies to support smart contracts, DeFi, staking, NFTs, Proof-of-Stake high scalability, fast transactions, and the gaming metaverse.
Cryptocurrency enthusiasts, investors, and just about anyone interested in supporting the creation of a decentralized crypto-based banking system can visit the company's website to learn more about its plans for the future of finance.
May Mahboob Co-Founder & President at Meta Bank Defi