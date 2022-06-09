MBD Financials Announces Trading Competition on Bitrue Exchange of a Price Pool of 18,800,000 MBD

Be among the top 100 winners who will get their prize from the pool of 18.8 million MBD

TEXAS, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitrue Exchange commences its MBD Financials (MBD) trading contest fully on June 1st leaving contestants with a mouth-watering prize offer of close to 20,000,000 in MBD. The contest which will run through until June 14th will afford contestants enough time to trade as much as possible to stand a chance to be among the top 100 winners who will get their prize from the pool of 20 million MBD.The rules of the contest are simple and it involves not having a cumulative net buying volume of less than 100,000MBD and participating in over 3 transactions. The top 100 users of MBD by net purchases will be rewarded with a share of 18,800,000 MBD according to the proportion of net purchases.Owning a share prize of MBD Financials is huge because the (MBD) project aims to enable and empower every individual with the opportunity to own and control their financial freedom via an entirely new digital cross-chain Metaverse experience. The project will afford everyone and every business the opportunity to thrive in a decentralized world. MBD will offered services such as; a Non-Fungible Token Marketplace (NFT), Fiat and Crypto Financial Investment Opportunities, Digital Real Estate Exchange, Globalized Educational Services, Health and Wellness, Entrepreneurial Marketplace, and Advertising opportunities.The 18,000,000 MBD reward will be shared among users who emerged top 100 in net purchases. Net purchases are what’s left after selling volume has been subtracted from buying volume. Users whose net purchases are negative will not be counted and will not be eligible to participate in the share. Winners will have their reward in their Bitrue account within 10 days after the event ends.Bitrue will however not tolerate any fraudulent behavior during the contest. Behaviors such as malicious swiping, batch registration of small accounts, self-buying and self-selling, mutual knocking, and other behaviors that Bitrue decides are harmful to the network or to other contestants. Bitrue will strictly review and disqualify any contestant found guilty of any of fraudulent behavior.To join the contest, visit https://mbdfinancials.com/

