Amber Lantern to host open house for new supervised living facility for people living with mental illness in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amber Lantern will host grand opening festivities for Brightwood House, a new state-of-the-art supervised living community for people living with behavioral and mental health conditions. Guests will enjoy refreshments, community tours, and presentations on the groundbreaking approach used by Amber Lantern and its partners to light the way to recovery from serious mental illness. Brightwood House will be open for visitors on March 18th and 22nd from 4pm to 7pm. All attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Amber Lantern's website.
The Brightwood House supervised living facility for people living with mental illness is located in an idyllic residential neighborhood in San Antonio, TX.
Part of the recovery process is learning essential life skills. Many Amber Lantern residents cook, do laundry and find jobs with the supervision of professional staff.
Brightwood House will be a full-time residence for 16 people recovering from a wide variety of mental health conditions. With a recently remodeled kitchen, on-suite bathrooms for every bedroom and 6,009 total square feet of space Brightwood House sets a new standard for supervised group living in San Antonio. Live-in staff provide constant support for activities of daily life, supervise medication distribution and utilize evidence-based treatment techniques to keep program participants on track with their individual recovery goals.
“I love that Brightwood has big, spacious areas for my brother to move around in. Also I love that it’s close to public transportation so my brother can easily get around the city. Amber Lantern has such an amazing staff that care about my brothers needs and make sure he is safe and striving for a better life” — Delia Juarez, sister and guardian of an Amber Lantern Resident.
In January 2022, the waitlist for beds at State Hospitals reached a record high of 2,127 individuals. As this number has continued to grow so has the need for new solutions to reduce the pressure on the State Hospital System. Amber Lantern works in partnership with medical care providers like UT Health to offer an alternative to incarceration, long-term hospitalization and homelessness for people living with serious mental illness.
Amber Lantern’s programs take a human approach to solving major challenges facing society. By providing a safe and comfortable place to live during the treatment process Amber Lantern significantly increases the potential for participants to productively return to their communities. 50% of Amber Lantern’s residents graduate into independent living and 37% find competitive employment while participating in the program.
“Amber Lantern has such an amazing team that deeply care about the individuals we serve. The staff shows dedication in ensuring the clients grow within the program. I truly love being a part of such a passionate group of individuals who show that the client's ability to strive comes first” — Lashanda Thompson, Chief Resident Assistant.
About Amber Lantern: Amber Lantern, LLC lights the way to recovery for people living with serious behavioral and mental health conditions. Its professional staff operates three supervised living communities in the San Antonio area. Each Amber Lantern community provides a safe and comfortable space for residents to continue their recovery process in between treatment sessions with medical care partners.
