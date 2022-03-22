The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project Presents Their Signature Annual Fundraising Event, Turtle Splash - Broadcast Live on Facebook
It's Turtle Splash time again in Melbourne, Florida, to raise funds and awareness for children with disabilities.
I’m very excited to announce that our Turtle Fairy is back again this year as well, giving away FREE turtles to all of our supporters!”MELBOURNE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE M.O.R.G.A.N. PROJECT PRESENTS 17th ANNUAL TURTLE SPLASH - It’s a FUNdraiser to help local charity raise funds and awareness for important cause.
— Sharon Jeavons
“This is the 17th year we have held this community event to benefit The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project’s Quality-of-life support programs for children with disabilities,” said Kristen Malfara, Founder and Executive Director for the organization. “We are so pleased to be able to give back in our community by assisting these families with special needs, and all proceeds from this event will support our unique Morgan’s Legacy Gift program.”
About The Turtle Splash
The idea is quite simple. People everywhere will have the opportunity to “adopt” our cute little plastic numbered turtles for a small $5 donation. Then on May 7, 2022 at high noon, thousands of numbered plastic turtles will race their way to the finish line in the swimming pool again this year. “In this continued era of social distancing, this will once again be a virtual event - being broadcast LIVE on Facebook from my backyard pool”, said Sharon Jeavons, President and Race Director for the event. “Like most charities in our community, the ongoing pandemic has caused a financial hardship for our small organization, and this event will go a long way towards business as usual. I’m very excited to announce that our Turtle Fairy is back again this year as well, giving away FREE turtles to all of our supporters!”
The adoptive "parents" of the winning turtles win valuable prizes, including our Grand Prize 7-day cruise for 2 on Holland America valued at over $5,000 - with no expiration date! Up for grabs are a minimum of 10 valuable prizes. The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project raises awareness and money to help children with disabilities, our sponsors gain community exposure, supporters win great prizes and everyone has FUN in the process!
Turtle adoptions are available online NOW. For more information, a list of all our great prizes, and to adopt turtles online please visit https://bit.ly/turtles2022.
About The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project
Named for our founder's son, Morgan, our acronym stands for Making Opportunities Reality Granting Assistance Nationwide. Our mission is to champion Quality of life for children with disabilities by providing them with the tools and resources they need. Since 2001, The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project has provided support and services to parents with physically disabled children all across the nation, regardless of their underlying disease or disorder, and currently provides unique programs to these children with physical, cognitive and sensory challenges.
For more information on The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project and Partnership opportunities, please visit www.themorganproject.org online or contact Kristen Malfara, Executive Director at (321) 506-2707.
Kristen Malfara
The M.O.R.G.A.N. Project
+1 321-506-2707
info@turtlesplash.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other