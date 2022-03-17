Submit Release
New Book Explains America's Fastest-Growing Wine Region in a Compact, Easy-to-Read Format

Drive Through Paso Robles now available on Amazon

Drive Through Paso Robles

New book offers readers a guide to Paso Robles Wine Country ‘Drive Through Paso Robles’ on sale now

Our Drive Through series, is designed to instill confidence in all levels of wine drinkers to help them discover and explore Paso Robles”
— Naushad Huda
NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA , USA , March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paso Robles has quickly become one of America’s most popular wine regions. It’s also a big and complex place. With more than 300 wineries and 11 wine-producing regions, it can be intimidating. Drive Through Paso Robles gives wine consumers the information they need to understand and feel confident to explore a large, fascinating and fast-growing part of the wine world.

“This book, the second in our Drive Through series, is designed to instill confidence in all levels of wine drinkers to help them discover and explore Paso Robles,” said Naushad Huda, creator of the Drive Through series, which began in 2019 with the award-winning Drive Through Napa. “It’s easy to read, packed with information, and designed with a modern aesthetic while being a valuable companion as you explore the wineries in the region.”

Drive Through Paso Robles helps make Paso manageable, and it captures the dynamism and huge potential of a wine region that has become increasingly respected. Compact and clearly written, it can be read in an hour or two, yet it gives you the essentials. Here are some features:

● Information on the area’s geological and human history.
● Profiles of immigrant families who established winemaking in the area.
● Descriptions of early winemakers and their contributions.
● Detailed explanations of Paso’s 11 American Viticultural Areas.
● Q&A sections with winemakers from Austin Hope, Clos Selene, Daou, Eberle, Epoch, J Dusi, J. Lohr, Saxum, and Victor Hugo.
● A special foreword by Prentice Penny, a writer and director best known for his HBO series, Insecure. Penny’s 2020 film, Uncorked, explored a young Black man’s determination to become a master sommelier.
● Special pages for personal tasting notes and winemaker autographs.

The team behind the book:
● Paul Hodgins, an award-winning veteran journalist, author and educator, who was The Orange County Register’s wine writer for 15 years.
● Kathy Lajvardi, an award-winning motion graphics animator for films, including Iron Man; she also designed concert graphics for Madonna.
● Naushad Huda, award-winning strategist, entrepreneur and wine geek.

Drive Through Paso Robles is available on Amazon. It is also sold in wine tasting rooms and stores throughout the region. For more information about Drive Through Paso Robles or Drive Through Napa or for wholesale orders call or text Naushad Huda at 949-441-4832 or email naushad@ilikethisgrape.com

Naushad Huda
ILTG Media, Inc.
+1 949-441-4832
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

New Book Explains America’s Fastest-Growing Wine Region in a Compact, Easy-to-Read Format

