Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies Acquires Regents Health Resources to Combine Strategic & Operational Healthcare Leaders
Companies synergize efforts to expand consulting, medical coding, revenue cycle, & compliance services in radiology, oncology, & other healthcare specialtiesAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies (RCCS) LLC, provider of specialty medical coding, revenue cycle, and compliance services for over 20 years, announced today the acquisition of Regents Health Resources, Inc., a leading national radiology consulting firm. The combination of some of the top strategic and operational thought leaders in healthcare will allow for an expansion of services for healthcare providers nationwide. Regents will continue to do business as Regents Health Resources.
Regents CEO, Raif Erim stated, “We are very excited to be part of an extensive team of experts that will help us support our collective clients in new and exciting ways. The team at Regents will continue to provide its expert consulting services to existing and future clients alongside our new partners at RCCS.”
His enthusiasm was shared by Regents Health Resources President Sheila M. Sferrella.
“We have worked together on several large projects and feel with the teams at Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies we will be able to grow,” said Sferrella. She continued, “By having a larger team of experts, we will be able to share ideas, brainstorm, and identify opportunities and service lines together.”
The merger will allow for a larger knowledge base and strengthened ties to existing and new clients.
Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies President Melody W. Mulaik expressed her enthusiasm with the unique services provided by each of the two companies.
“RCCS and Regents are recognized national leaders in a wide range of services. Being able to bring together the unique services provided by both of our organizations is a win-win for our clients and the industry as a whole. I am thrilled to have Sheila and Raif on board as Executive Vice Presidents and look forward to serving the industry together” said Mulaik.
“We are looking forward to combining our efforts and continuing to excel across all areas of service,” said RCCS CEO Ron DiGiaimo. “Moving forward our combined mission is to help clients improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and thrive in the complex and ever-changing healthcare industry.”
About Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies
Revenue Cycle Coding Strategies has provided specialty medical coding, revenue cycle, and compliance consulting services, as well as educational and training materials to the healthcare industry for over 20 years. RCCS’s key to excellence lies in our extensive team of specialized coding experts and industry leaders, who create and implement customized revenue cycle solutions. Our comprehensive consulting solutions include billing auditing and assessments, compliance reviews, in-depth process mapping, and customized outsourced options, providing our clients the assistance they need to thrive in the complex and everchanging healthcare industry. For more information visit www.rccsinc.com
About Regents Health Resources
Regents Health Resources, Inc. is a national radiology consulting firm supporting operational and strategic requirements for healthcare providers in hospital systems, independent practices, imaging centers and ambulatory service environments. Founded in 1996, Regents has long been recognized as setting “The Standard in Medical Imaging Intelligence.” Regents offers the expertise and implementation capabilities to assist healthcare organizations with near term and long-term planning requirements. Its comprehensive suite of services includes Strategic Planning, Operational Support and Analysis, Workflow and Process Redesign, Valuations, Business Development, Market and Competitor Analysis, Joint Venture Planning, Compensation Analysis, Proforma and Financial Modeling, Implementation Services and Acquisition Management services. Regents generates positive business results and better patient outcomes. For more information see www.regentshealth.com
