Hackney Publications Recognizes Power Cronin as a Leader in Sports Law Field in Its Second Annual ‘100 Law Firms’ List
Jared P. Vasiliauskas
Besides recognizing law firms for their achievements, the portal is a resource for those in need of experienced, capable legal counsel in the sports law arena.
Power Cronin's Sports & Entertainment team is led by Jared P. Vasiliauskas, who focuses his practice in the areas of Business, Labor/Employment and Sports Law.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hackney Publications announced today that its readers have identified Power Cronin Ltd. as one of a handful of law firms that are leaders in the sports law field in its annual Roster of “100 Law Firms with Sports Law Practices You Need to Know About.”
Power Cronin's Sports & Entertainment team is led by Jared P. Vasiliauskas, who focuses his practice in the areas of Business, Labor/Employment and Sports Law. He has experience litigating disputes in Federal and State court, as well as a variety of different arbitration forums.
With Vasiliauskas’ leadership, the firm represents Athletes, Agents, Coaches, and Sports Organizations across the country in a variety of sports matters which includes matters against the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), the U.S. Center for SafeSport, and various National Governing Bodies. These matters encompass proceedings in Federal Court, as well as arbitration hearings.
Additionally, Power & Cronin, Ltd., represents clients in their disputes governed under various mandatory arbitration procedures, in the negotiation of employment and separation agreements, and has counseled agents in the negotiation of contracts for their players or in compliance with the applicable regulations governing the agent. The scope of its representation includes:
• Representing Agents in disputes with other Agents, Agencies or Players.
• Representing Agents in the negotiation of their Employment Agreements.
• Representing Agents and Agencies in the negotiations of Agreements.
• Preparation for Salary Arbitration.
• Preparing for client Contract negotiations via Free Agency or Extensions.
• Representing Athletes in cases involving alleged doping violations.
• Representing Athletes in their pursuit of a Therapeutic Use Exemption.
• Defending individuals against allegations brought via the U.S. Center for SafeSport.
• Representing Athletes in contractual disputes.
• Representing Organizations in the negotiation of sponsorship and management agreements.
• Representing Organizations in the negotiation of lease agreements.
• Defending Athlete’s eligibility to participate in sports and their opportunity to compete at the national or international level.
In addition to traditional sports, Power & Cronin, Ltd. represents organizations and entities throughout Esports. This representation includes assisting entities with their organization, preparing bylaws or an operating agreement, and providing legal counsel on contractual terms for various agreements the entity may enter.
“Firms like Power Cronin stand out in the field, and are responsible for creating and maintaining an efficient sports industry that delivers the best possible product to hundreds of millions of fans around the world in a cost-efficient manner,” said Holt Hackney, the founder of Hackney Publications, which has been publishing sports law periodicals for more than two decades.
About Hackney Publications
Hackney Publications is the nation’s leading publisher of sports law periodicals. The company was founded by journalist Holt Hackney. Hackney began his career as a sportswriter, before taking on the then-nascent sports business beat at Financial World Magazine in the late 1980s. A few years later, Hackney started writing about the law, managing five legal newsletters for LRP Publications. In 1999, he founded Hackney Publications. Today, Hackney publishes or co-publishes 14 sports law periodicals.
