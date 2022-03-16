Beacon Media + Marketing Welcomes Four New Employees With Recent Company Growth
The digital marketing company was recently named Ad Age’s Top Agencies to work for in the nation.RENO, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Media + Marketing is excited to add four new talented employees to its staff as the company has experienced recent growth in the first quarter of 2022. Within the last couple of years, the Alaska-based company has expanded to a national digital marketing agency, with staff and clients located across the country.
Beacon’s newest team members, Serenity Liessmann, Tony Kiel, Ashley Ebnet, and Danny O’Neill have enabled Beacon to expand its offerings and continue serving new clients in mental health and other industries.
Serenity Liessmann was hired out of Reno, Nevada and is the newest addition to Beacon’s content team as a Digital Marketing Copywriter. Serenity attended the University of Reno Nevada, where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Journalism. Before joining the Beacon team, Serenity was involved in the youth soccer community as a coach and interned for two sports website where she wrote about soccer and hockey.
Tony Kiel also joined the Beacon Reno office and filled the newly created position of Creative Director. By filling this new role, Tony assists each production department at Beacon in producing high quality, creative content that follows a cohesive marketing strategy. He works alongside Beacon’s CMO and Co-Founder, Jennifer Christensen, to develop, create, and implement digital marketing strategies.
Ashley Ebnet and Danny O’Neill are Beacon’s newest additions to the Account Management team. They both reside in Alaska and play the vital functions of interacting with clients, managing project timelines, and ensuring marketing strategies are carried out to completion.
Ashley is a lifelong Alaskan who is incredibly dedicated to everything she does and incredibly detail oriented. She joined Beacon to fulfill her passion for creative marketing and to take part in helping businesses across the country grow and thrive. Ashley loves spending time in the great outdoors of Alaska with her husband and two kids.
Danny joined the digital marketing world after 11 years in the fitness industry. He is an owner of a window cleaning business in Wasilla called “The Glass Frontier” and studied Business Administration at the University of Minnesota. Danny also played minor league professional football for three years and currently coaches football at Wasilla High School.
In response to this exciting growth, Beacon Co-Founder Jennifer Christensen said, “Our leadership team is thrilled to continue growing our talented team and are excited to welcome four new additions to our team. Beacon continues to grow in our digital expertise and national client base because of our outstanding team members that are committed to generating meaningful results for our clients.”
Beacon Media + Marketing is an award-winning digital marketing agency with offices in Anchorage, Alaska and Reno, Nevada. It helps businesses grow, scale, and thrive, and delivers sustainable, measurable results for its clients across America. Beacon offers a full suite of digital marketing services including PPC advertising, social media posting, blogging, SEO, website development, video and more. Visit the Beacon Media + Marketing website to learn more.
