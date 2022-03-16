Unified to Power Gaming Arena at Bitcoin Conference 2022
Attendees of Bitcoin Conference 2022 will be able to experience several gaming activities and competitions, run by Unified and their esports partners.WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Returning for its third year, Bitcoin Conference 2022 will invade the Miami Beach Convention Center on April 6-9th. This year, BTC, Inc. will partner with esports company Unified to level up their attendee gaming arena.
Unified, a Kansas-based esports event service and operations company, has partnered with BTC, Inc. to bring esports tournaments, fun video gaming quests and challenges, and multiple giveaways to Bitcoin Conference 2022. Attendees of the conference will have the opportunity to acquire a free gaming badge during the Main Conference days on April 7-8, and can expect to see competitions for popular esports titles such as Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, Mortal Kombat, and Street Fighter alongside demo games from partners such as THNDR and Zebedee.
“We’re thrilled about welcoming the gaming community to the world’s largest bitcoin event. By partnering with Unified, we’ll be able to create the perfect opportunity for attendees to learn more about how easily bitcoin can be integrated into games and experience the speed of the lightning network.” - BTC, Inc.
As part of an enhanced esports presence in 2022, Unified and partners will be featuring several tournaments, a livestream broadcast, and a mixture of current and classic gaming systems and arcade units to offer gamers of all ages a fun and immersive experience inside the conference.
“The Unified team is partnering with BTC, Inc., and it's a testimony to their hard work and passion for esports. The Bitcoin conference Gaming Arena offers a wonderful experience where you can get hands on interaction with the potential of technology. I couldn't be happier connecting the gaming and crypto industries.” - Ramsey Jamoul, Unified CEO.
The conference seeks to unite industry giants with a focus on “education, celebration, and hyperbitcoinization,” and will feature over one hundred professionals slated to cover a wide variety of topics. In addition to professional panels and networking opportunities, the event boasts several celebrities over the week and will feature musical performances during the “Sound Money Fest” - the world’s first Bitcoin Music Festival.
Bitcoin Conference 2022