WDJS finally answers WWJD

Author and Life Counselor, Rev. Terry A. Christian announces a new website created to unite Christians worldwide thru his book: WDJS

TAMPA, FLA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Book: What Did Jesus Say: The Seven Messages from the Master, is one of a kind book, dedicated to everyone who wants to walk with Jesus, feel His presence, and understand His teachings. It contains over 500 scriptures spoken only by Jesus to those who loved and followed Him and no religious opinions or comments are added. This unique book is now available in Paperback, and downloadable in ePub, Kindle and 2 Audio Book formats. There’s also a free code available for those who are financially troubled.

The book reviews on WDJS are unlike all others:

Kingdom Expansion: This book is unique. Never before, has a book been compiled, giving the words of Jesus as He spoke in the Bible. -Presented as a full color and beautifully illustrated e-book or paperback version with large, easy to read text, this book makes a perfect gift for anyone wanting to know Jesus and what He said. Its nothing short of phenomenal and will impact your life as you become more like Jesus.

Igniting A Nation: Rev. Christian has established an inarguable compelling case of evidence supporting the Seven Messages from the Master. I get 1000’s of books sent to me each year and we do 3 live book interviews Monday thru Friday, over 700 a year and I can say this book is ‘different’. This book is an extraordinary simple approach to an extraordinary complex topic, but yet builds the case, proves the point, and establishes clearly, in the Seven Messages that Jesus is the Messiah.:

Indie Beacon Radio: I want to thank you, for such a Informative and Powerful interview! It was an honor to be with you today and I can see God was the Author of your book and you were ‘simply’ His Pen:

To help launch this ‘one of a kind’ book, a Christian based ‘crowd-funding program was created called: WDJS Marketing Fund 2022. This ‘group fund’ is designed to return profits on a performance basis and closes after everyone has been rewarded.

