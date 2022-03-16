THE SAGE GROUP Announces a New Publication on Peripheral Artery Disease in African Americans

Why Do African Americans Have a Higher Prevalence of PAD and Why is the Disease More Severe?

While the causes of African American peripheral artery disease disparities are multifactorial, these disparities reflect gender and socioeconomic disparities, as well as variants in genetic factors.” — Mary L. Yost

BEAUFORT, SC, JASPER, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to THE SAGE GROUP, African American (AA) peripheral artery disease (PAD) disparities are gender disparities. In addition, PAD racial disparities are socioeconomic disparities

“While it is well known that AA have a higher prevalence of PAD, prior to this publication there were no estimates of the number of AA with PAD,” stated Mary L. Yost President of THE SAGE GROUP.

“In 2020, African Americans accounted for 24% of those with PAD. In contrast, AA accounted for only 12% of the U.S. population ages 45 and older. Furthermore, AA account for a greater percentage of those with critical limb ischemia (CLI), the most severe and deadly form of PAD,”

Ms. Yost stated.

CLI, or ‘end-stage’ PAD, is characterized by rest pain, ulcers and gangrene. If the disease is so severe that the limb cannot be revascularized, major amputation occurs. CLI is also known as critical limb threatening ischemia (CLTI).

Elaborating on the PAD disparities in African Americans, Yost stated, “Not only are there racial differences in PAD prevalence and severity, but there are also significant differences in treatments and treatment outcomes. Compared to Whites, AA are more likely to be hospitalized and have a greater risk of amputation, both primary amputation and amputation following revascularization. Disease severity does not explain this disparity.”

“Black race is an independent risk factor for major amputation, increasing the risk by 1X-4X. Black women are at the highest risk of amputation with almost 8X the risk versus White women,” declared Ms. Yost.

“The causes of these racial disparities are multifactorial. Numerous factors contribute to the higher prevalence of PAD, greater disease severity and poorer treatment outcomes in AA. These include differences in risk factors and comorbidities, higher prevalence of risk factors, the greater impact of multiple risk factors, lower socioeconomic status, geography, female gender, lower disease awareness, discrimination and genetics,” Yost explained.

Enumerating the factors that contribute to racial disparities, Yost continued, “Several relatively ignored factors contribute significantly to racial disparities in PAD/CLI. These are female gender, microvascular disease, chronic kidney disease, socioeconomic factors and genetic variants. With the exception of socioeconomic status, none of these have been the focus of much discussion.”

About the Report: Peripheral Artery Disease in African Americans: Prevalence, Review of Disease Disparities and Causes of These Disparities.

This analysis estimates the U.S. prevalence of peripheral artery disease (PAD) in African Americans in the 2020-2040 period by disease severity IC, CLI and AS/AT. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of disease disparities and the causes of these disparities in AA.

Additional information about the report.

THE SAGE GROUP, a research and consulting company, specializes in peripheral vascular disease, specifically PAD, CLI, chronic venous disease (CVD) and the costs and consequences of amputation.

