"Let My People Go" A Prophetic, thrilling, dramatic Book For Immediate Release

This image depicts freedom for African Americans

A Modern Day Moses

The Exodus of African Americans.

Forgiveness liberates the victim. It’s a gift you give yourself.”
— T.D. Jakes

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the First Time in History African Americans in America and around the World will be Delivered from 400 years of Slavery.
March 16, 2022 at 6:01 EST

Detroit, MI. U.S. Eunice Trotter Ministries Announces in the book “Let My People Go" that in 2022 God will begin to deliver African Americans from 400 years of Slavery, 250 of those years in America. A tedious journey indeed. Let My People Go -The Exodus of African Americans.

Let My People Go, is a prophetic thrilling, mystery, drama. It is an ordained prophetic message sent by God to shift and transform local, national, and global churches and our nation. It addresses racial injustice and inequalities, and where we go from here in America. It invites a reconciliation that could save America from destruction resulting from plagues and other maladies. It depicts a Spiritual Revolution led by a modern-day female on a quest to free both spiritually and physically, a people who are in bondage in America.

This book is filled with real life prophetic dreams, some that have occurred, are occurring, and some that will occur. It is filled with dramatic stories, and restorative truths. Everyone who can read and understand needs the information in this book, particularly our government.

About Eunice Trotter Ministries Publisher
Prophet/Dr. Eunice Trotter is founder of Eunice Trotter Ministries and One Kingdom Way Ministries. She is called by God to bring good news to those who are oppressed, and to bring hope to the hopeless (the oppressors). She is called to bring awareness of what an undivided people could become together.

Media contact:
Company Name: Eunice Trotter Ministries
Contact Person: Eunice Trotter (Founder)
Email: et@eunicetrotterministries.com
1-682-597-0105
Country: USA
Website: https://www.onekingdomway.com
Website: https://www.eunicetrotterministries.com

