A5 Completes Its Third Acquisition With SnapBI
We continually invest in the growth and expansion of our Salesforce practice. With the SnapBI team now part of our A5 family, I am sure our strength in the Salesforce ecosystem will amplify more...”PLEASANTON, CALIFORNIA, US, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A5, a Salesforce Ventures Portfolio Company and a leader in Salesforce System Implementations across the globe, announced the acquisition of SnapBI, a California based Salesforce Boutique consultancy. SanpBI is A5's third acquisition since 2018 and marks another new milestone in A5's strategy to be a Market Leader in the Salesforce partner ecosystem.
— Vinay Kruttiventi CEO, A5
SnapBI headquartered in San Francisco, California, holds deep subject matter expertise on Salesforce Platforms, as well as Quote-to-Cash. App Exchange's five-star ratings testify to their high-quality work and customer satisfaction, some common values between the two companies. A5 doubles down on its already established Revenue Cloud practice with additional 30 world-class resources and intellectual property to help our customers in their Quote-to-Cash and Lead-to-Cash challenges. The acquisition will now add more benefit to the combined customer base from having end-to-end Salesforce transformation services under the A5 umbrella.
"SnapBI team under the leadership of Curtis Christensen, Lindsey Killmeyer, and Zhong Yuan has a proven track record of delivering exceptional Salesforce implementation services and solutions in the Salesforce ecosystem for Communications, Media and Technology companies," stated Vinay Kruttiventi CEO, A5. "We continually invest in the growth and expansion of our Salesforce practice. With the SnapBI team now part of our A5 family, I am sure our strength in the Salesforce ecosystem will amplify more to serve our combined customers better."
"A5 is an organization that shares SnapBI's values for customer service and innovation, which provide real value to our customers. We are excited to be part of the A5 family and look forward to working together to take the company we have built to the next level," says Curtis Christensen, Founder and Managing partner SnapBI.
About A5: A5 is a Salesforce Ventures Portfolio Company, specializing in multi-cloud transformations. A5 has deep experience in the Manufacturing, Financial Services, Communications, Media & Technology, and Consumer Business Services industries. With many IPs, accelerators, and industry specific solutions, A5 helps customers across the globe in their Digital Transformation journey. A5 consistently delivers successful transformations as witnessed by its 5/5 CSAT score for customers across all industries. With over 18 years of experience in the Prospect to Cash space, A5 is the most preferred Transformation and Services Salesforce partner for businesses across the globe.
Debarati Mukherjee
A5 Corp
+1 833-852-2525
dmukherjee@a5corp.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn