Military Warriors’ partnership with George Strait presents two more homes surpassing 90 homes gifted
Two homes presented to Our Heroes and Gold Star Family Members at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NevadaSAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- George Strait has done it again at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. His partnership with Military Warriors Support Foundation provided an opportunity to publicly present two mortgage-free homes to Hero (Former) U.S. Army Specialist Daniel E. Day and Gold Star Spouse Michele Valent. These homes mark over 90 Mortgage-Free homes presented at George Strait events, since our partnership began.
On Friday, February 11th, Gold Star Family Member Michele Valent was presented a ceremonial key to her new home in Portland, Indiana. This home was awarded with support and donation by Bank of America. Her husband, U.S. Army Captain Stephen J. Valent, was killed during a mission in a helicopter crash. They initially met in Las Vegas and were later married there as well. This event by George Strait was able to bring Michele back to such a special place for both of them and honor them both for their sacrifice to our nation.
On Saturday, February 12th, Former U.S. Army Specialist Daniel E. Day was presented with a ceremonial key to his Mortgage-free home located in Newport News, VA, which was also donated by Bank of America. Specialist Day has proven himself to be a person to look out for others, and now it’s the honor of Military Warriors, in partnership with Bank of America and George Strait, to give back. “We often came under attack from the insurgent activity, and during one attack, a fuel truck was struck by incoming fire and was set ablaze. Simultaneously, the building that housed our food was hit and set ablaze, adjacent to the burning fuel truck. While the building was being evacuated, I instructed a team member to help evacuate the building, and I jumped in the burning fuel truck and drove it away from the building. I extinguished the fire and helped the others being evacuated. This action is what led to the Army Commendation Medal with Valor device.” - Sgt. Day
A link to the presentation can be found here…
George Strait Helps Us Welcome Home a Hero – MWSF News & Events (militarywarriors.org)
Partnership with Bank of America
As part of Bank of America’s efforts to help revitalize communities and support the housing needs of those who have served and sacrificed for our nation, the company has donated more than 2,500 homes nationwide to military veteran-support charities and other nonprofit, community-based organizations. This donation is made possible through a partnership with Military Warriors Support Foundation, which works with financial institutions such as Bank of America to support its Homes for Heroes initiative. To learn more about Bank of America’s support of our service members and veterans, visit bankofamerica.com/militarysupport.
About Military Warriors Support Foundation
Military Warriors Support Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity founded by LTG Leroy Sisco (Ret) in 2007. Their mission is to provide programs that facilitate a smooth and successful transition for our nation’s combat-wounded heroes and Gold Star families. Their programs focus on housing and homeownership, recreational activities, transportation assistance and leadership development. Through their programs, they have awarded nearly 900 mortgage-free homes and 100 payment-free vehicles to combat-wounded heroes, Gold Star spouses and their families in all 50 states. In addition to the home or vehicle, the families receive family and financial mentoring. For more information, visit:
MilitaryWarriors.org
