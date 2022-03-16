National Reentry Workforce Collaborative (NRWC) Partners With (ACJI) to Provide Credentialing to Reentry Program Leaders

The NRWC, in partnership with ACJI, will now provide credentialing to leaders and practitioners serving people who are impacted by the justice system

PHILADELPHIA, PA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two leading entities in the work of reentry program development and support — National Reentry Workforce Collaborative and The Alliance for Community and Justice Innovation — are partnering to provide reentry program providers with credentialing. This is an important step to promoting research-backed practices that directly impact outcomes for participants.

The Importance of Reentry Programs

One in three adults in the U.S. have a criminal record. These talented individuals make up a large segment of the labor force. However, there are thousands of legal and regulatory restrictions that limit or prohibit people convicted of crimes from accessing employment, business and occupational licensing, housing, voting, education, and other rights, benefits, and opportunities. Reentry programs and services play a critical role in the life of individuals impacted by the justice system, especially those who are returning from incarceration. Facilitating reentry services requires a great deal of skill and commitment to develop and implement evidence-informed programming that can build on individual strengths while overcoming the barriers to success.

There are two leading organizations working to accelerate the impact of socially significant outcomes in reentry: National Reentry Workforce Collaborative (NRWC) and the Alliance for Community and Justice Innovation (ACJI). Both organizations have a shared purpose to support the reentry workforce, providing resources and support to an array of stakeholders. This new partnership will streamline delivery of credentialing directly to program leaders and practitioners who provide services for people impacted by the justice system.

"We are honored to partner with ACJI to provide the field with this well needed resource. The reentry workforce field consists of some of the most dedicated individuals I have ever met. This resource will help to establish standard implementation practices and build on the skills of reentry leaders and practitioners, and validate their experience and dedication to the work,” said, Jason Whyte, Chairman at NRWC.

What is the Importance of Credentialing?

The best reentry programs have adopted research driven approaches, but gaps remain between what programs are intended to do and the outcomes they produce. People and communities cannot benefit from programs that are not implemented as intended.

NRWC credentialing provides a practice model framework based on evidence that accelerates growth in programs across the nation without compromising foundational principles that drive program outcomes. Johanna Leal, Founding Member and Director of Innovation and Implementation Capacity at ACJI explains the following: “The benefit of a practice model is to support programs in the application of research into their day-to-day practice, providing a roadmap to practitioners and leaders for actualizing their mission while ensuring positive outcomes for people and communities.”

NRWC

The National Reentry Workforce Collaborative partners with a network of organizations to catalyze equity in the workforce field, for people impacted by the justice system. NRWC is committed to working collaboratively to provide equitable access to high-quality, evidence-informed workforce training that supports people seeking employment to position them to meaningfully contribute to their communities.

The organization’s approach is as follows: “NRWC facilitates education, collaboration, and innovation to elevate leading practices in the field and inform policies based on what works in our communities.”

ACJI

The Alliance for Community and Justice Innovation elevates community and justice change leaders by developing implementation strategies that drive meaningful results for people. ACJI’s approach is intentional, growth minded, appreciative, and authentic. They provide services for justice agencies and community reentry program practitioners that help navigate the challenges of implementing new and transformational practices, so organizations see the results they are aiming for.

About the NRWC Reentry Certification

NRWC certification offers practitioners and organizations a baseline standard of practice that synthesizes over 20 years of research into successful reentry practices and creates a professional development pathway for staff and leaders alike.

The certification framework is the first of its kind to offer reentry organizations a common set of principles, knowledge, and research-backed tools which support community-driven innovations and the emergence of new and promising practices.

Goals and Outcomes of Certification

The most successful community reentry programs effectively support people returning from incarceration. Whether through mentoring, employment services, cognitive interventions, restorative justice, or other social programs, the shared goal of all efforts is to reduce recidivism.

People impacted by the justice system benefit from high quality and consistent programming that follows best practices.

According to Allison Tapia, Founding Member and Director of Strategic Operations at ACJI, “The NRWC Reentry Certification program will help practitioners and programs move beyond best guesses and good intentions to anchor their services to high impact strategies that are strength based and tailored to meet individual needs. By providing a best-practice model that helps practitioners and organizations balance innovation with science, the NRWC credentialing program allows for deeper understanding of which services are providing the highest impact and return on investment.”

