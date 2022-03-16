Springtime has Arrived with an Exciting Lineup of Events at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

It isn’t springtime in Texas unless you’re eating spicy crawfish, corn cobs, and potatoes. At The Houstonian guests can enjoy this Louisiana treat outdoors with friends and family.

Enjoy an intimate evening honoring the history, culture, and impeccable winemaking of Harlan Estate Winery & Vineyards. Guests will enjoy a decadent five course menu curated by executive chef Neal Cox with pairings of this highly sought-after wine.