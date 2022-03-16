Springtime has Arrived with an Exciting Lineup of Events at The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
It isn’t springtime in Texas unless you’re eating spicy crawfish, corn cobs, and potatoes. At The Houstonian guests can enjoy this Louisiana treat outdoors with friends and family.
Enjoy an intimate evening honoring the history, culture, and impeccable winemaking of Harlan Estate Winery & Vineyards. Guests will enjoy a decadent five course menu curated by executive chef Neal Cox with pairings of this highly sought-after wine.
Just in time for the 42nd anniversary of the movie and soundtrack phenomenon “Urban Cowboy,” country legend Mickey Gilley will host an exclusive 1.5-hour show in the Grande Ballroom of The Houstonian Hotel.
Winter has come and gone, and as beautiful weather descends upon Texas, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is ready with entertaining activities.HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa, located in the heart of Houston, will welcome the spring season with a calendar full of special events including a concert with a country music legend, as well as a lineup of specialty libations and culinary delights.
As one of Houston’s most celebrated luxury brands, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa is known for its heartfelt service, multicultural cuisine, and signature Texas style. Guests will be delighted to add this springtime roster of events to the abundant amenities and everyday grandeur of the hotel’s guest rooms and suites.
A Tribute to Harlan Estate
March 31, 6:30 pm
Enjoy an intimate evening led by Sommelier Dat Le, honoring the history, culture, and impeccable winemaking of Harlan Estate Winery & Vineyards. Founded in 1984 in the heart of Napa Valley, Harlan Estate had a vision to become the First Growth California winery. In just four decades, its 36-acres of vineyards produce critically acclaimed wines.
Guests will enjoy a decadent five course menu curated by executive chef Neal Cox with pairings of this rare and highly sought-after wine. For more information or reservations, email dle@houstonian.com or call 713.685.6713.
Louisiana Crawfish Boil
April 10, 11 am - 2 pm
It isn’t springtime in Texas unless you’re eating spicy crawfish, corn cobs, and potatoes. At The Houstonian guests can enjoy this Louisiana treat outdoors with friends and family. Savor the all-you-can-eat crawfish, beer, and wine. Reservations available here.
An Evening of Scotch and Cigars Featuring Davidoff and Bruichladdich Distillery
April 13, 6:30 pm
Relish an evening of indulgence featuring premium Davidoff cigars and Islay whisky selections carefully curated by Wine and Spirits Director Dat Le. Guests will enjoy al fresco dining with Executive Chef Neal Cox’s live-fire hors d’oeuvres and three courses including Wood Fired Oysters, Smoke Prime Beef Short Rib and more.
This night will be one of pure authenticity, highlighting the Bruichladdich Distillery, which is known for harmonizing the land, barley, and water to craft the highest quality whisky, incorporating the philosophies of those who distill it. For reservations, please email celebrations@houstonian.com or call 713-685-6889.
Mickey Gilley in Concert
May 13, 8 pm
9:00 p.m. Mickey Gilley & the Urban Cowboy Band Showtime
An exciting one night only event with a Texas music legend! Just in time for the 42nd anniversary of the movie and soundtrack phenomenon “Urban Cowboy,” country legend Mickey Gilley will host an exclusive 1.5-hour show in the Grande Ballroom of The Houstonian Hotel. It’s an intimate evening featuring Gilley’s legendary country music hits with his famous Urban Cowboy Band, plus unforgettable stories told by the singer-songwriter himself about his world-famous honky-tonk nightclub, Gilley’s. Tickets available here.
Cinco de Mayo at TRIBUTE
May 5
A celebration everyone will enjoy, with authentic and inspired Mexican cuisine plus special Classic Lime, Raspberry Peach, and Jalapeno Cucumber Margarita flights by Wine and Spirits Director Dat Le. TRIBUTE honors the food and flavors of Texas, Louisiana and Mexico and is open on May 5th for holiday dining from 11:00 am-3:00 pm and 5:00 - 10:00 pm. Margarita flights are available in The Bar at The Houstonian, from 3:00 - 11:00 pm.
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
