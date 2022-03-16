Freedom Founders Reveals its Process for Helping Practice Professionals Achieve Financial Freedom

The founder of an industry leader in dental retirement investing reveals its unique process for helping practice professionals achieve financial freedom.

ROCKWALL, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Freedom Founders today revealed its process for helping practice professionals achieve financial freedom.

The company's founder, Dr. David Phelps, who has a YouTube Channel featuring financial freedom videos for practice professionals, and a free book, revealed it has a six-step process.

That process includes:

• Clarity Through a Personalized Blueprint: Individuals receive a clear plan that is personalized to their goals, their values, and their life.

• A Vetted Network of Trusted Advisors: Individuals have inside access to a trusted network of real estate operators with a proven track record.

• Carefully Curated Real Estate Deals: Practice professionals have the ability to invest in a curated stream of carefully vetted real estate in a variety of asset classes.

• A Proven System for Progress and Accountability: Individuals are empowered with a proven process to take action and make real progress toward their goals – no more analysis paralysis.

• A Community of Like-Minded Investors: Practice professionals have the opportunity to plug into a community of high performance, like-minded individuals who are on the same path.

• Built-in Guardrails for Due Diligence & Safety: Individuals enjoy the peace of mind of investing through a proven process vetted by independent, third-party review.

Dr. Phelps explained that it helps its members become free for life in three to five years or less.

"This is much more than just reaching a financial goal (that's the first step) - our members are creating Freedom in their relationships, health, spirituality, and freedom of purpose," Dr. Phelps said, before adding, "No one cares about your finances as much as you do. Our goal is to give you the tools, skillsets, and strategic network you need to become your own financial advocate."



Regarding how practice professionals rate Freedom Founders, Dr. Gertrude Lee, a dentist, said, "This is our Plan B. We were taught all these years to save money into our 401k, but that wasn't working for us. Ever since we joined Freedom Founders, it's been a big paradigm shift for us."

Dr. Drew Lasley, an orthodontist, revealed, "Joining Freedom Founders opened my eyes to another pathway - an alternative approach. It has been an incredible experience."

But it's not just practice professionals raving about Freedom Founders. Sondra Jensen, the wife of a dentist, noted, "Since being in Freedom Founders, our lives have changed. I feel like we have clarity of purpose in our investing. We've found a group of like-minded individuals who we can network with and can grow together with."

About Freedom Founders

Freedom Founders is a community of practice professionals on a mission is to find more Freedom for what matters most in life. It's about creating the space to focus on family, legacy, missions, volunteering, and living unchained from other people's definition of "success" (the well-intentioned expectations of family, peers, and society). We do this by helping our members strategically create the sustainable monthly investment cash flow they need to confidently live life on their own terms. That's Freedom!

