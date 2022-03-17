MAYFAIRSILK wins the Innovation and Excellence Award for Bedding Brand of the Year 2022
Corporate LiveWire awards MAYFAIRSILK for its high-quality Mulberry silk bed sheets and silk bed sets.LONDON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MayfairSilk manufactures, wholesales and retails luxury silk bed sheets and silk accessories made from 6A long-fibre Mulberry Silk. MayfairSilk’s smooth fabric with a matte finish is used to manufacture the pillowcases and silk sheets, which meets the leading market standards in terms of weight. The material is certified Standard 100 by OEKO-Tex, which ensures that the fabric is safe and does not use any harmful chemicals or dyes. Being the world's best-known testing facility, the certificate increases customer confidence. Moreover, the production process of silk is sustainable, and the material is biodegradable, which makes it environmentally friendly.
The Corporate LiveWire platform provides business professionals and individuals in the corporate sector with information on the latest news and developments from around the globe. Available in both print and digital format, the magazine focuses on in-depth content on business trends and recognises key players in the field of innovation and excellence.
During the awards process, the awarding body invited over 90,000 businesses and corporate professionals, magazine contributors and their subscribers to nominate companies & individuals based on factors such as customer service, innovation, experience, sustainability, and other key criteria.
Numerous studies have shown that sleeping on silk improves a person’s sleep quality by enhancing the body’s ability to regulate temperature. It is also hypoallergenic and antibacterial, making it ideal for people with sensitive skin and allergies. Moreover, sleeping on silk is beneficial for one’s skin, helping to retain moisture overnight to reduce signs of premature ageing. Likewise, it reduces hair breakage and split ends, and leads to more lustrous, shiny, and smooth hair.
MayfairSilk is on a mission is to produce the highest quality silk pillowcases and silk bed linen for discerning customers who demand products that look good, feel beautiful and are good for the environment.
The brand has won multiple industry awards and has also been featured across publications such as The World of Interiors, Vanity Fair, Cosmopolitan, Marie Claire, The Sunday Times, Condé Nast Traveller, Mayfair Times and more.
To meet the demand for their silk products MayfairSilk is expanding rapidly in the UK, USA, Hong Kong, India and the Middle East. MayfairSilk’s award by Corporate LiveWire is a testament to their market-leading products and is another feather in their cap. Visit http://mayfairsilk.com for more information.
Sarah H
MayfairSilk Ltd
+44 20 3885 2223
press@mayfairsilk.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other
Sleeping on MAYFAIRSILK